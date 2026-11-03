Heavy-Duty XCMG XC7-TV12 Rubber Track 450X86x56 Aftermarket CTL Replacement Rubber Track

MENAFN - GetNews)If you are looking for reliable XCMG XC7-TV12 rubber track, 450x86x56 rubber track, or durable undercarriage rubber tracks for XCMG compact track loader XC7-TV12, our factory-produced replacement rubber tracks match the original OEM dimension and deliver stable performance for construction, landscaping, site preparation and rental fleet maintenance.

As a professional manufacturer of compact track loader undercarriage parts, we supply the exact size 450mm width, 86mm pitch, 56 links rubber track specially designed for XCMG XC7-TV12 track skid steer loader.

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The XCMG XC7-TV12 is a popular compact track loader with 53.7 kW Yanmar engine, widely used in narrow construction sites, farm yards and renovation projects. It adopts 360-degree zero-turn steering and hydrostatic drive system, which puts heavy and continuous load on its rubber tracks every working day.

Common Pain Points Solved: Worn, cracked, torn or delaminated rubber tracks will lead to track derailment, vibration, poor traction, damaged sprockets and rollers, and unexpected machine downtime, which increases your repair cost and delays project progress. Our 450x86x56 rubber track solves these common pain points for equipment owners, repair shops, machinery dealers and rental companies around the world.

Superior Build Quality

Our XC7-TV12 450x86x56 rubber track is built with high-tensile continuous steel cords embedded inside premium natural-synthetic rubber compound. The outer tread is deeply molded for strong grip on mud, sand, gravel and grass ground; internal guide lugs are precision cast to perfectly engage with your sprocket, preventing off-tracking and uneven wear.

We use anti-aging, cut-resistant rubber formula to reduce chunking, cracking and early failure even under frequent zero-turn operation. Every track is pressure-tested before shipment to guarantee consistent quality and long service life.

This 450x86x56 rubber track is the factory standard size for XCMG XC7-TV12 compact track loader. Besides XC7-TV12, this specification also fits many other compact track loaders that share the same 450x86x56 track size, which makes it a good stocking item for spare parts importers and parts warehouses.

We support OEM, ODM, sample orders and bulk wholesale, and we keep regular stock for fast delivery to Europe, North America, Australia, Southeast Asia and Middle East markets.

Compared with expensive original XCMG rubber tracks, our aftermarket 450x86x56 rubber track offers a competitive price without sacrificing fitment and durability. Besides rubber tracks, we also supply the full set of XC7-TV12 undercarriage spare parts, including track rollers, top carrier rollers, idlers, sprockets and adjuster assemblies, to help you achieve one-stop purchasing for XCMG compact track loader wear parts.

Whether you run a machinery repair workshop, manage a loader rental fleet, or import construction spare parts, the high-quality XCMG XC7-TV12 rubber track 450x86x56 is essential inventory for your business. Contact us today to get our latest catalog, detailed dimension sheet, tread pattern options and formal quotation.

Sales Manager: Tin Fu Email:... Mobile/Whatsapp:+8617750909080 Website:

About us

FUJIAN FORTUNE PARTS CO., LTD., located in Quanzhou, is a source-based industrial and trading enterprise integrating R&D, precision manufacturing, and import and export trade. Its main products are chassis parts for construction machinery and precision automotive components.