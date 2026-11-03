Leave Holiday Hustle Behind, EKOUAER Kicks Off Holiday Comfort Season, Star-Inspired Pajamas Ease Winter Fatigue

MENAFN - GetNews)As winter settles in, the bustling Holiday Season filled with gatherings arrives. Amid endless gift lists and party plans, renowned loungewear brand EKOUAER launches its exclusive Holiday Comfort Kickoff campaign. Teaming up with brand ambassador Vanessa Hudgens, the brand advocates the My Comfort Era mindset, encouraging everyone to step away from hectic holiday preparations. Wrap yourself in ultra-soft loungewear and embrace a lazy, soothing warm winter.

Unwind and Step Into Your Comfort Era

The holiday season is not only about joyful reunions but also about recharging your mind and body. Vanessa Hudgens once shared that home is her most peaceful sanctuary. Fully aware of how exhausted modern women get during the holidays, this special campaign invites shoppers to prioritize themselves. Slip into lightweight, silky loungewear, curl up on the sofa with a mug of mulled wine, and savor well-deserved laid-back relaxation.

Star-Inspired Styles: Silky Loungewear With Elevated Rituals

Want to stay polished and elegant even at home? Look no further than the Vanessa-Inspired Satin Pajama Collection. Headlining the new arrivals, this silk pajama set features delicate bow ties at the neckline. Crafted from lightweight faux silk with an ultra-smooth touch, it works perfectly for daily stay-at-home wear, bridal party favors and vacation trips alike.

Another fan favorite, the Vanessa-Inspired Long-Sleeve Button Pajama Set, wins hearts with its timeless V-neck button design. The chest pocket and contrast piping add a vintage laid-back vibe. With over 600 units sold in the past month, it has proven its winning combination of all-day comfort and eye-catching design.

Both pajama sets are ideal for bedtime. Paired with jeans, they can even be worn as casual streetwear, seamlessly fitting all casual holiday occasions.

Ultra-Soft & Skin-Friendly: Beat the Winter Chill

If you prefer unrestricted nightgowns, the Brushed Milk Silk Nightgown is an absolute wardrobe must-have. The V-neck and front pleats beautifully flatter the neckline and figure. Falling mid-calf and made of lightweight breathable fabric, it delivers next-level skin-friendly comfort. Best of all, this nightgown comes in regular and plus-size options, so every woman can enjoy that gentle, cozy embrace.

Shut out the holiday chaos and treat yourself to pure comfort this festive season. Head straight to the official EKOUAER store on Amazon to discover more star-inspired warm winter pieces.

About EKOUAER

EKOUAER is a global loungewear and sleepwear brand committed to providing women with high-quality, comfortable, and stylish apparel. EKOUAER aims to empower women to embrace self-care, confidence, and comfort in their daily lives.