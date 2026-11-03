China's Leading School Furniture Suppliers Attract Growing Global Buyer Attention

MENAFN - GetNews)When international buyers search for a school furniture supplier in China, price is only one part of the decision. A reliable supplier should have stable manufacturing capacity, consistent product quality, export experience, and the ability to support complete education projects. Buyers should also evaluate whether the supplier can provide education furniture that meets different classroom, safety, durability, and ergonomic requirements.

Product Range for Different Education Projects

A professional school furniture manufacturer should offer more than a single product. A complete product range may include student desks and chairs, teacher furniture, classroom storage, kindergarten furniture, dormitory furniture, laboratory furniture, and other classroom furniture. For large projects, having one supplier for multiple categories can simplify purchasing, quality control, production coordination, and shipment management.

Quality and Ergonomic Design

For schools, furniture is used intensively every day, so durability and safety are essential. A suitable school table and chair should provide stable construction, appropriate dimensions, smooth surfaces, and comfortable use. Ergonomic design is particularly important because students of different ages and sizes may use the same type of school furniture. Adjustable products can provide greater flexibility for modern education environments.

Manufacturing Capacity Matters

Large education projects require more than attractive product samples. Buyers need a supplier with sufficient production capacity, quality control procedures, raw-material management, and reliable delivery schedules. When selecting a school furniture supplier, it is important to verify the actual factory, manufacturing facilities, production experience, and ability to handle large-volume orders.

OEM and Custom Education Furniture

Different countries and education systems often have different requirements for dimensions, colors, materials, logos, packaging, and product structures. Therefore, OEM and ODM capabilities are valuable when sourcing education furniture from China. A supplier that can provide customized classroom furniture and school table and chair solutions can better support government tenders, distributors, contractors, and private school projects.

Why Choose Jiansheng Furniture?

Jiansheng Furniture has more than 22 years of experience in the school furniture industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, supply, and project support. With a 150,000m2 manufacturing base, Jiansheng has exported products to 132 countries and regions and supplied furniture for 40+ MOE projects.

Experience in MOE and Large-Scale Projects

As an experienced MOE Tender Expert, Jiansheng understands the requirements of large education procurement projects, including product specifications, customization, production coordination, and delivery. Its monthly production capacity reaches 100,000 sets of school tables and chairs, providing strong manufacturing support for large-volume school table and chair orders and complete education furniture projects.

Complete School Furniture Solutions

Jiansheng provides a broad range of school furniture, including student desks and chairs, teacher furniture, storage solutions, laboratory furniture, kindergarten furniture, and dormitory furniture. The company also supports OEM & ODM, custom colors, custom logos, and 3D design services, helping customers develop practical school furniture solutions for different education environments.

A Long-Term Partner for Global Schools

There is no single standard for choosing a school furniture supplier in China. Buyers should compare manufacturing capability, product quality, customization, project experience, and after-sales support according to their own requirements. With more than two decades of industry experience and projects across global education markets, Jiansheng Furniture provides education furniture, classroom furniture, and school table and chair solutions for schools, distributors, contractors, and government education projects worldwide.

About us

Fujian Jiansheng Furniture Group Co., Ltd founded in 2003, Jiansheng Group is a global provider of high-end commercial furniture solutions, with education furniture business as its core, covering popular business sectors such as office furniture and medical furniture. With two factories and one domestic brand marketing company, JS Education covers an area of 100,000m2, employing over 400 staff. Its brand L.DOCTOR is well known in the global school furniture market. Upon the good quality and service, L.DOCTOR is wining increasing government school projects home and abroad. Its monthly production capacity is about 100 * 40HQ, exporting to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, Egypt, Namibia, Zambia, Ghana, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Panama, Cuba, Costa Rica, Australia, Britain, France, Italy, Portugal, Latvia, Russia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea...Our company is also the official supplier of Ministry of Education P.R.C.