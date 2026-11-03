Cooler Air Mass To Bring Rain Friday After Mild Midweek Weather

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- A relatively cool, humid air mass moving in from the eastern Mediterranean is expected to bring showers and possible thunderstorms to parts of Jordan on Friday, following several days of mild autumn weather, the Jordan Meteorological Department said Tuesday.

Temperatures will dip slightly on Tuesday, with pleasant conditions prevailing across most of the Kingdom and moderate weather continuing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Medium- and high-level clouds will appear, accompanied by moderate westerly winds that may occasionally pick up.

The department warned of reduced visibility late Tuesday night as fog is expected to develop over high mountain areas and parts of the plains.

Daytime highs will reach 26 degrees Celsius in East Amman, the plains and the Badia, compared with 24 C in West Amman, 22 C in the northern highlands and 23 C in the Sharah highlands.

Temperatures will climb to 30 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 32 C in the southern Jordan Valley and Aqaba, and 31 C at the Dead Sea.

Mild conditions will persist on Wednesday and Thursday, with some high-level clouds and moderate northwesterly winds that may occasionally become active.

The weather pattern is expected to change on Friday as the cooler air mass brings a further slight decline in temperatures and increasing cloud cover.

Showers are forecast across northern Jordan and limited parts of the central regions, with occasional thunderstorms possible.

Eastern and southeastern areas may also receive light showers during the evening, although the chance remains slight. Thunder is possible in these areas as well.

Southwesterly to westerly winds are expected to strengthen at intervals, raising dust across desert areas.

//Petra// RZ