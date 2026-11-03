Czech PM Outlines Army Priorities For Coming Years

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Andrej Babiš made the statement at a briefing following a government meeting devoted to discussing the Czech Armed Forces Development Concept through 2040 and the Long-Term Defence Outlook through 2045, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Our army needs to increase the number of service members by at least 3,000 people a year... Air defence and protection against drones are also top priorities," the Prime Minister said.

He reported that, as of October 16 this year, the army had already recruited 3,696 people.

Babiš once again criticized the previous government, accusing it of paying too little attention to the army and recruitment. He also criticized the fact that the military had largely relied on outdated Soviet or Russian equipment, including helicopters and UAZ vehicles.

The Prime Minister said he could not imagine "some inevitable large-scale conflict" or a situation in which the Czech Republic would actually be attacked. However, he acknowledged that the only potential adversary at present was "undoubtedly Russia." He added that the country must build up its armed forces and meet its commitments. The development concept extends to 2040 because it is aligned with NATO's planning cycle.

He noted that next year's Ministry of Defence budget would be the largest in the country's history, with 191 billion korunas allocated directly to defence.

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"This is a record amount ever allocated for defence needs," the politician said.

He also announced the Czech Republic's intention to join the nuclear deterrence coalition. Representatives of leading Italian defence company Leonardo, which is working with French companies on an anti-ballistic missile project, have also visited the Czech Republic.

"They will come with their team this week, and we will hold a two-hour meeting at the General Staff," Babiš said.

President Petr Pavel attended the government meeting. He praised the government's focus on increasing the number of soldiers but stressed that it was equally important to provide them with the equipment and capabilities needed to carry out their tasks.

Pavel, who served as Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces from 2012 to 2015, assessed that the concept in its current form would not, even by 2040, ensure "a fully combat-ready army, the ability to fulfil commitments, or the capacity to take part in a high-intensity conflict that could occur."

As previously reported, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the Czech Republic, as a NATO ally, was committed to collective defence, while urging the Czech government to increase defence spending to meet NATO targets. The Czech Republic is currently one of the few NATO member states that has yet to meet the alliance's target of spending 2% of GDP on defence.