Up To Four Groups Of Power Cuts Scheduled Across Ukraine On Tuesday Ukrenergo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrenergo announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Hourly power outage schedules will apply to all categories of consumers. The restrictions will range from 0.5 to four groups of outages.

Power consumption limits will also be imposed on industrial consumers.

Ukrenergo stressed that these measures are necessary because of the damage caused by Russia's massive attacks on energy facilities.

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The situation in the power system may change due to Russian strikes. Regional distribution system operators will publish up-to-date information, including outage schedules, on their official social media pages.

Consumers are urged to use electricity sparingly during the hours when power is available.

As Ukrinform previously reported, emergency power cuts were introduced in several regions of Ukraine on the morning of November 2, including Kyiv and Kyiv region.

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