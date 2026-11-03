Kharkiv Hit By Russian Attack, Medical Facility Struck, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Kharkiv is under a combined attack with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs – stay safe!” he wrote.

Terekhov later reported that one of the strikes hit a medical facility in the Nemyshlianskyi district.

“Four people were injured as a result of the strike on the medical facility,” the mayor added

In addition, the building itself sustained heavy damage.

According to Kharkiv Regional Military Administration chief Oleh Syniehubov, the number of people injured has now reached 25. Some 200 patients are expected to be evacuated to other medical facilities.

“According to updated information, an enemy strike was recorded in the passage between buildings of one of the medical facilities in the Nemyshlianskyi district. The building of one of the medical departments, the windows of four multi-story residential buildings, and 10 passenger cars were damaged,” Syniehubov said this on Telegram.

All emergency services are operating in an enhanced mode.

Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack are ongoing.

As Ukrinform reported, a red-level air raid alert was declared in a number of regions due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks.

Injury toll in Russian strikes on Izium rises to 27, one killed

As Ukrinform reported, a red-level air raid alert was declared in a number of regions due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks.