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ECB's Vujcic: AI Valuations Pose Financial Stability Risk

ECB's Vujcic: AI Valuations Pose Financial Stability Risk


Date: 2026-11-03 12:12:55

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Boris Vujcic said on Monday that elevated artificial intelligence (AI) valuations are one of the prominent risks in the financial stability assessment.

Speaking at the Central Bank of Ireland's Financial System Conference, Vujcic also pointed out that the ECB currently does not see rising sovereign bond yields as "particularly dangerous," but added that movements can be non-linear and should be monitored.

"The geopolitical environment is unlikely to become any easier. But how well we absorb the shocks we face depends very much on the choices we make... Integration makes us more resilient. Resilience allows us to remain open," the vice president concluded.

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