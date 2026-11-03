IMO Warns Hormuz Shipping Lanes Remain Unsafe Amid Mine Threat

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LONDON, Nov 3 (NNN-Xinhua) -- International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez on Monday declined to confirm whether mines had been cleared from the Strait of Hormuz, warning that passage remained unsafe, reported Xinhua.

Speaking at a Q&A session at the IMO headquarters in London, Dominguez reiterated the organisation's advice against transiting the strait amid conflicting accounts from Iran and the United States (US) over the mine threat.

Iran has repeatedly claimed that vessels were hit by mines after entering what it described as "unauthorised" routes.

The US Central Command has denied those claims and said it had cleared mines from the strait's international shipping lanes.

Responding to a question, Dominguez said he had received no confirmation that the traffic separation scheme (TSS), which designates shipping lanes through the strait, had been cleared of mines.

“There's no confirmation that there are no mines in the region. So I cannot guarantee that it's safe,” he said.“That's why we're not recommending anyone to go through the Strait of Hormuz.”

The IMO-established TSS is currently not in operation. Vessels still transiting the strait have been using alternative routes – to the north through Iranian waters under Iranian control, or to the south near the Omani coast with US naval escorts.

Dominguez said the IMO had not adopted these arrangements and therefore could not guarantee safe passage.

He added that vessels had also been hit by unidentified projectiles. Investigations were difficult during the conflict, making it impossible to establish whether some incidents involved mines, drones or missiles.

“But that doesn't change the message that it is just not safe to go through the Strait of Hormuz, he said.

The IMO recorded about 30 attacks on ships in the strait and surrounding waters in October, making it one of the months with the highest numbers of attacks, Dominguez said.

Some incidents had caused oil spills or other pollution.

Around 6,000 seafarers remained aboard approximately 350 to 400 ships in the Gulf region, he said.

The IMO had been coordinating with regional countries, the International Transport Workers' Federation and other stakeholders to provide supplies, medical care, mental health support and assistance with family communications, he added.

--NNN-XINHUA