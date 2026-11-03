Israeli Occupation Ceasefire Violations In Gaza Result In 1,593 Martyrs And 5,748 Injured: Palestinian Report

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Government Media Office in Gaza Strip said on Monday that the Israeli entity has committed 5,989 violations of the ceasefire agreement since it took effect in October 2025, resulting in the martyrdom of 1,593 Palestinians, injuries to 5,748 others, and the arbitrary detention of 217 individuals.

In a report, the Government Media Office stated that only 77,657 aid trucks have been permitted entry out of the 232,800 trucks agreed upon, representing a compliance rate of just 33.3 percent of the Gaza Strip's actual needs.

Regarding travel through Rafah land crossing, the office noted that only 14,821 travelers, including patients, wounded, and humanitarian cases, passed out of a planned 40,000, reflecting a compliance rate of 37 percent.

Detailing violations for the month of October alone, the Media Office reported that the Israeli occupation committed 753 violations, averaging 24.3 violations per day. These included 346 shooting incidents, 310 bombardment operations, 64 home demolitions, and 21 military vehicle incursions. These actions resulted in martyrdom of 145 Palestinians, including 21 children, 14 women, 2 elderly individuals, and 108 men, and injured 672 others, comprising 182 children, 129 women, 30 elderly individuals, and 331 men, in addition to 19 recorded arrests.

The Government Media Office highlighted a marked decline in aid delivery during October, with only 3,777 trucks entering out of the 18,600 agreed upon, 20.3 percent compliance rate averaging 121.8 trucks per day. The shipments comprised 1,805 aid trucks, 1,725 commercial goods trucks, and 247 fuel trucks, with fuel deliveries meeting just 15.9 percent of the agreed volume (247 trucks out of 1,550).

During October's 21 working days at Rafah land crossing, total traveler movement reached 802 out of an expected 4,200 (19.1 percent), comprising 404 departures out of 3,150 (12.8 percent) and 398 arrivals out of 1,050 (37.9 percent).

The Government Media Office condemned the Israeli occupation's systematic strangulation of civilians, holding the Israeli entity and its supporting states fully legally, morally, and historically responsible for the deepening humanitarian tragedy and the collapse of healthcare and living systems.

The office called on the international community, mediators, and ceasefire guarantors to exert immediate pressure on the occupation authorities to halt the aggression and genocide, open all border crossings unconditionally, and ensure urgent delivery of relief aid, medical supplies, and fuel.