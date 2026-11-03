Two-Month-Old Baby Girl Among Victims Of Deadly Colombia Bomb Attack

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Bogotá, Colombia: Four people in Colombia, including a two-month-old baby girl, were killed in a truck bombing by suspected guerrillas near a military base in the western part of the country, authorities reported.

The bomb attack in the town of Planadas in Tolima department comes as Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella steps up military operations against the country's drug-trafficking insurgents.

Authorities said a hospital and several homes were damaged in the blast. Footage from the scene showed a woman screaming as a man pulled a small body from the rubble.

"With deep sorrow, I report that the attack in Planadas has left a preliminary toll of four people deceased, including a baby girl of only two months old," Tolima Governor Adriana Magali Matiz wrote on X.

Planadas Mayor Juan Camilo Hueje told a local radio station that multiple people with injuries were taken to a local school for treatment.

It was not clear who was responsible for the bombing. Hueje said that drones were seen flying over Planadas.

Colombia's guerrillas have dramatically increased their use of drones in their war with the state, in some instances for surveillance, in others to carry out attacks.

Reacting on X, De la Espriella blamed "narcoterrists" for the Planadas and other recent attacks and vowed: "WE WILL TAKE YOU DOWN!"

Matiz described the attack as a "vile and criminal act that we reject with absolute forcefulness."

"Attacking the civilian population and putting at risk the lives of our soldiers and the Tolima families is crossing a line that we will not tolerate," she said.

The attack is the latest in a string of assaults by the various guerrilla factions that refused to join a landmark peace deal between the state and the rebel army FARC a decade ago.