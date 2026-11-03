Open‐Source, Digital Governance In Spotlight As World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit Kicks Off

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) World Internet Conference

TONGXIANG, China, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The 2026 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit kicked off on November 3 in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, and will run through November 5.

According to the World Internet Conference secretariat, this year's summit adopts the theme "Open Source and Openness, Collaborative Development and Shared Benefits - Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace." It brings together representatives from governments, tech communities, academia and international organizations across dozens of countries and regions worldwide to deliberate on digital‐technology development and cyberspace governance.

Featuring 27 sub‐forums, the official agenda marks a record‐high number of sessions in recent years. Discussions will cover cutting‐edge areas including cyberspace cooperation under the Global Development Initiative, trusted interoperability among AI agents, embodied intelligence, and digitally‐driven green transition.

Core summit programs include the opening ceremony, main forum, and conference council meeting.

The main forum will host a special Wuzhen dialogue on artificial intelligence. Representatives from global tech firms, open‐source large‐model institutions and AI scholars will exchange views on open‐source ecosystem building, technological security and ethical governance. Latest research outputs on AI security governance will also be released during the summit.

Signature supporting events will run in parallel. The selection of the World Internet Conference Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology, the presentation of the outstanding cases of jointly building a community with a shared future in cyberspace, and the Light of Internet Expo will showcase cutting‐edge technologies and real‐world practice examples. The Global Internet Competition of "Straight to Wuzhen" has wrapped up global recruitment for innovation teams across its five competition tracks.

As a featured exhibition of the summit, the open‐source ecosystem experience hall opened on November 1 at the Wuzhen World Internet Science and Technology Museum and will stay open throughout the event.

It displays a host of technical achievements in AI open‐source development as well as progress made on China's national‐level pilot base for AI application testing. Equipped with interactive zones and spaces for industry exchanges, the venue will host open‐source‐themed salons and business‐matching sessions. It is accessible to summit delegates as well as members of the public with reservations.

Hosted by the World Internet Conference and undertaken by the People's Government of Zhejiang Province, the summit receives support from international bodies including the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and the GSMA.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Wang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.