Caste Rigidity Divides Society Shared Faith, Culture Weave It Into Single Thread: CM Yogi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that caste-based divisions weaken society, while shared faith and cultural traditions bring people together, describing Ayodhya's Deepotsav as a prominent example of social unity.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Yogi said that governments before 2017, which based their politics on caste divisions, had overlooked the unifying potential of the state's cultural heritage.

"Caste rigidity divides society, while shared faith and culture weave it into a single thread. Shri Ayodhya ji's Deepotsav is a vibrant example of this social unity. Before 2017, governments that made caste divisions the basis of politics completely ignored this cultural force that unites society," he said.

The Chief Minister said the BJP-led government changed this approach by launching Deepotsav in 2017 and transforming the cultural heritage of Ayodhya, also known as Ram Nagari, into a celebration for people from all sections of society.

"Under the guidance of revered saints and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, religious leaders, students, sanitation workers, potters and traders today participate in this event with equal enthusiasm and devotion," he said.

Emphasising the inclusive nature of the celebrations, CM Yogi said participation, rather than caste, defines people's identity during the festival.

"Here, identity is not determined by caste, but by participation. Lamps are lit by different hands, but their light unites the entire society. This is the message of Deepotsav. This is the vision of a harmonious society," he added.

In another post on X, the Chief Minister targeted the previous Uttar Pradesh government, alleging that its family-centric approach had overlooked the hardships faced by economically weaker households, particularly women.

"When the government's priority is its own family, the suffering of poor families becomes obscured by the policies of the administration. In the previous government in Uttar Pradesh, the situation was similar. Amid the politics of familism, millions of mothers and sisters were compelled to spend their lives in smoke-filled kitchens," he said.

Highlighting the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, CM Yogi said the government led by Prime Minister Modi had prioritised public welfare and provided clean cooking fuel to poor households, improving women's health, convenience and dignity.

He also announced that LPG refill subsidies worth Rs 1,500 crore would be distributed among more than 1.89 crore eligible families in Uttar Pradesh at an event in Lucknow on the occasion of Diwali.

CM Yogi said the government's commitment was to ensure that no poor family was forced to return to traditional, smoke-producing chulhas due to financial difficulties.

He also thanked Prime Minister Modi for supporting women and underprivileged families and extended advance Diwali greetings to mothers and sisters across the state.