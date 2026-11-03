19 Students Suspended In Ragging Case At Jodhpur Medical College

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 3 (IANS) Soon after the Barmer ragging incident in Rajasthan, another similar incident has been reported from Jodhpur. The administration of Dr SN Medical College in Jodhpur has suspended 19 individuals, including a junior resident, following an investigation into allegations of ragging and misconduct against junior MBBS students.

Of the 19 individuals, five, including the junior resident, have been suspended for three months, while the remaining 14 students have been suspended for one month.

During the suspension period, all those penalised will be barred from clinical postings, academic activities and educational programmes. They will also be prohibited from entering college hostels, libraries and reading rooms.

The action followed a complaint lodged through the University Grants Commission's (UGC) anti-ragging helpline. An inquiry by the college's anti-ragging committee reportedly found the accused guilty of serious misconduct, indecent behaviour and exerting undue pressure on junior students. Subsequently, the Principal's office issued suspension orders.

According to the complaint, first-year MBBS students alleged that senior students had subjected them to intimidation, humiliation and indecent behaviour, besides imposing arbitrary rules.

The dispute reportedly erupted during a 'Clean Campus Drive' organised on the college premises on October 28. The junior students alleged that seniors from the 2025 batch were forcing them to remain clean-shaven, maintain specified hairstyles, stand for extended periods and wear formal clothes.

Following the incident, the students approached the UGC's anti-ragging helpline, prompting the college administration to initiate an inquiry.

The latest action assumes significance as it is reportedly the second ragging complaint at the medical college within a month.

Following the escalation of the matter to the UGC, the anti-ragging committee conducted an investigation and recommended disciplinary action.

The college administration has taken action with the stated objective of curbing ragging and ensuring a safe academic environment for newly admitted students.

Earlier, the Government Medical College in Rajasthan's Barmer took disciplinary action against 80 students after an inquiry into complaints that seniors subjected juniors to obscene WhatsApp messages, verbal abuse and mental harassment. The college administration imposed the penalties following an investigation and recommendations from its Anti-Ragging Committee.