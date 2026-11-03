Amit Shah Assures Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Of Help Amid Cyclone Murasu

Central Assistance for Cyclone Response

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of all possible assistance from the Centre in the wake of Cyclone Murasu, stating that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were already carrying out relief operations in affected areas. In a post on X, Amit Shah said he had spoken to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and taken stock of the situation arising from the cyclone.“Spoke with the CM of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu, about the impact of Cyclone Murasu. Assured him of every possible assistance from the Centre. NDRF and SDRF teams are already on the ground, helping those affected. Govt of India stands with people with an unwavering resolve,” he wrote.

Shah spoke with Chief Minister Naidu on a call and said disaster response teams were undertaking relief measures in the cyclone-affected areas.“I spoke over the phone with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu Ji and learned details about the impact of Cyclone Murasu. I assured him that the Central Government will provide all kinds of assistance and support. Already, NDRF and SDRF teams are on the ground, undertaking relief measures and standing as a support for the people in the cyclone-affected areas. The Government of India stands with the people of Andhra Pradesh with a firm resolve to face any kind of situation,” he added.

Inter-State Support and Meteorological Updates

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday announced that teams from the state were heading to Andhra Pradesh to assist with relief and restoration work.“Our teams are on their way to Andhra Pradesh to support relief and restoration efforts in the cyclone-affected areas. Karnataka stands with the people of Andhra Pradesh, and we will extend every possible support during this difficult time,” he wrote on X.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to Shivakumar and the people of Karnataka for extending support to the state.“Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar Garu, and the people of Karnataka for standing with Andhra Pradesh during Cyclone Murasu. Your timely support in our hour of need will never be forgotten,” Naidu wrote.

Current Meteorological Situation

Andhra Pradesh Meteorological Department Director K Nagaratna on Tuesday noted that Cyclone Murasu crossed the southern coastline between 03:30 AM and 05:30 AM. The system moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 8 kmph over the preceding six hours. She also advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea until November 4. Gusty winds were blowing at a speed of 100 to 110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph. The landfall process will take another two hours to complete. The cyclone is centred roughly 30 km from Ongole, 50 km from Kavali, 70 km from Bapatla, 100 km from Nellore, and 140 km from Machilipatnam. It has been moving at a speed of 8 kmph during the past 6 hours and is likely to cross the coast near Ongole. Red alert has been issued in many places in Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram and Prakasam districts, and people should remain extremely vigilant in view of expected heavy rains. (ANI)

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