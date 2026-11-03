Dhaka Garment Worker Protests Enter Fourth Day Amid Fresh Tensions

Ongoing Protests and Renewed Tensions in Dhaka

Protests by garment workers in Bangladesh entered their fourth consecutive day on Tuesday as tensions flaring up again after several factories, particularly in Dhaka's Mirpur area, partially resumed operations in the morning. Although workers had started returning to factories as operations gradually resumed, the situation became tense again as garment workers came out of factories and took to the streets. Police personnel were deployed to contain the situation and prevent further escalation.

In Mirpur, where some factories had begun reopening, a police presence remained in place amid lingering concerns over security. While operations were partially restored, renewed demonstrations indicated that tensions in the garment sector continued. The latest developments come amid ongoing protests by garment workers demanding a substantial increase in their minimum monthly wages, with the current minimum wage of BDT 12,500 falling short of their demand for BDT 30,000.

Government Allegations of Political Sabotage

Earlier on Monday, Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed had alleged that industrialists and factory owners linked to the former Awami League government were instigating unrest in the country's garment sector. Speaking to reporters after a meeting with leaders of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) at the Secretariat on Monday, Salahuddin claimed that some former lawmakers and ministers were involved in fuelling the unrest, as reported by The Daily Star.

"Some of them were MPs, ministers or state ministers at different times. We have information that these industrialists are behind the unrest, and it has been established," he said, as quoted by The Daily Star. The minister alleged that groups supporting the ousted regime were exploiting workers to create instability through highway blockades, arson and violence. He also claimed that some individuals operating under the banner of labour organisations were involved in these activities.

Official Response and Law Enforcement Measures

Salahuddin said the government had collected video footage, audio recordings and other evidence relating to violent incidents, adding that some individuals had already been brought to justice. "We want to make it clear that those involved in activities against workers' interests, violating law and order and conspiring to create instability will be dealt with sternly," he added, as quoted by The Daily Star.

According to The Daily Star, the minister also alleged that some factory owners had deliberately shut their establishments to aggravate the situation. BGMEA and BKMEA leaders had agreed to provide the government with a list of factories allegedly closed with ulterior motives. The authorities had also sought details of labour leaders and organisations suspected of instigating the unrest. The Home Minister maintained that genuine garment workers and their organisations were not involved in the violence, arguing that they would not want to jeopardise their livelihoods.

He said the government had initially attempted to resolve the situation through dialogue despite receiving intelligence warnings about possible unrest. However, law enforcement agencies had now been instructed to take firm action against attempts to incite violence or disrupt public order. Addressing workers' demands for higher wages, Salahuddin said the government had constituted a minimum wage board on Sunday. He said the revised minimum wage would be determined through discussions, noting that the existing three-year wage review period ends in December.

Status of Factory Operations

Salahuddin further said that some factories in Gazipur and Kaliakair, which had remained closed for a day amid the unrest, reopened on Monday. However, several other units continued to remain shut due to reasons unrelated to the protests, including financial difficulties and declining export orders. The protests have been reported in several industrial areas, including Gazipur's Konabari and Chandra, near Dhaka, which house a large number of garment factories. Several factory owners had suspended operations amid fears of attacks and continuing security concerns. Despite the partial reopening of factories, Tuesday's renewed demonstrations and police deployment in Mirpur indicate that the situation in Bangladesh's garment sector remains tense.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)