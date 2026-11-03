Ramayana Star Cast Fees: Ranbir Kapoor To Sai Pallavi Here's What Actors Earned

Ramayana Star Cast Fees: Ramayana's reported star cast salaries have grabbed attention, with Ranbir Kapoor allegedly earning Rs 75 crore and Yash choosing a profit-sharing deal instead of a fixed fee. Here's what the actors reportedly earned

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is among the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema, with its grand scale, impressive visual effects and ensemble cast generating considerable buzz. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol, the mythological epic has attracted attention even before its theatrical release.

While the film's production budget and elaborate sets have been widely discussed, the reported remuneration of its leading actors has now become another talking point. According to figures shared by CineAIx, the cast members have reportedly received different payment arrangements, with some commanding multi-crore salaries while others have opted for alternative deals.

According to a post shared by CineAIx, Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly receiving Rs 75 crore for portraying Lord Ram in Ramayana. This reportedly makes him the highest-paid actor in the film's cast.

Playing Lord Ram is one of the most significant responsibilities in the two-part cinematic adaptation. Ranbir's casting has generated considerable anticipation, with audiences eager to see his interpretation of the revered mythological character.

Meanwhile, Yash, who plays Ravana, has reportedly decided against taking a fixed acting fee for the film. The KGF star is also associated with the project as a co-producer alongside Namit Malhotra. Instead of receiving a conventional salary, he is reportedly entitled to a share of the film's profits.

The arrangement means Yash's earnings will be linked to the film's commercial performance rather than a predetermined acting fee.

Director Nitesh Tiwari is also reportedly receiving around Rs 50 crore for helming the ambitious project.

Sai Pallavi, who plays Goddess Sita, is reportedly being paid Rs 6 crore for her role. This makes her the highest-paid actress in the film, according to the reported figures.

Known for her natural acting style and screen presence, Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita is among the performances that audiences are particularly looking forward to.

Sunny Deol, who has been cast as Lord Hanuman, is reportedly receiving Rs 20 crore for the role. His powerful screen presence and action-oriented performances have added to the excitement surrounding his casting.

Television actor Ravi Dubey, meanwhile, will portray Lakshman, Lord Ram's younger brother. He is reportedly charging Rs 3 crore for his role in the mythological drama.

Apart from its leading stars, Ramayana features several familiar faces in important supporting roles. Their reported remuneration also varies depending on their characters and screen presence.

Here is a breakdown of the reported salaries of other cast members:

Rakul Preet Singh Surpanakha - Rs 1.50 crore

Kajal Aggarwal Mandodari - Rs 1 crore

Raghav Juyal Meghnad - Rs 1 crore

Anupam Kher Jatayu (voice) - Rs 50 lakh

Vivek Oberoi Vidyutjiva Not available (reportedly donated his remuneration to cancer patients)

Kunal Kapoor Indra Dev - Rs 30 lakh

Lara Dutta Kaikeyi - Rs 25 lakh

While these figures have generated considerable interest, it is important to note that the reported salaries have not been officially confirmed by the filmmakers or the actors. The actual remuneration and contractual arrangements may differ from the figures circulating online.