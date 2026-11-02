HM Shah Speaks To Andhra CM On Cyclone 'Murasu' Impact, Assures All Help

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 3 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over the phone about the impact of Cyclone 'Murasu' which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast early Tuesday.

HM Shah assured him of every possible assistance from the Centre. The Union Home Minister said in a post on 'X' that NDRF and SDRF teams are already on the ground, helping those affected. He stated that the Government of India stands with the people with an unwavering resolve.

The Home Minister inquired about the impact of Cyclone 'Murasu'.

“I assured him that the Central Government will provide all kinds of assistance and support. Already, NDRF and SDRF teams are on the ground, undertaking relief measures and standing as a support for the people in the cyclone-affected areas. The Government of India stands with the people of Andhra Pradesh with a firm resolve to face any kind of situation,” he said.

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu briefed Amit Shah on the situation following Cyclone 'Arnab' and the subsequent arrival of Cyclone 'Murasu'.

The Chief Minister explained the crop losses and damage to property reported in various districts. He thanked the Union Minister for sending a central team to assess the damage caused by cyclone 'Arnab'.

The Chief Minister sought adequate assistance from the Centre to help the state recover from the impact of the successive cyclones.

Meanwhile, CM Naidu has thanked Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the people of Karnataka for standing with Andhra Pradesh during Cyclone Murasu. The Andhra Pradesh CM posted on 'X' that their timely support in our hour of need will never be forgotten."

CM Shivakumar had earlier posted about the help being extended to Andhra Pradesh.“Our teams are on their way to Andhra Pradesh to support relief and restoration efforts in the cyclone-affected areas. Karnataka stands with the people of Andhra Pradesh, and we will extend every possible support during this difficult time,” the Karnataka Chief Minister said.

Shivakumar had posted earlier that he spoke to Chandrababu Naidu and assured him of Karnataka's full support as Andhra Pradesh grapples with the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab.“With over 15,000 electricity poles uprooted by Arnab, the restoration of power infrastructure is critical, and Andhra Pradesh has sought Karnataka's assistance in this effort. Our Energy Department is coordinating the assistance, with Energy Minister Shri K.J. George closely monitoring the situation.”

He revealed that Karnataka is deploying 500 skilled men, along with the necessary equipment, to expedite restoration works and facilitate the early restoration of electricity supply in the cyclone-affected areas.