Fire Breaks Out At Timber Warehouse In Mumbai's Malad West, No Injuries Reported

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) A Level-I fire broke out at a timber warehouse on Anand Road in the Malad West area of Mumbai on Monday night, prompting the mobilisation of fire brigade personnel and civic officials. No injuries have been reported in the incident, officials said.

According to the Mumbai Fire Service, the fire was reported at around 9 p.m. at the Ruiya timber warehouse.

The blaze was confined to wooden planks, cardboard stock and other materials stored on the ground floor of a ground-plus-two-storey (G+2) structure.

Following the alert, teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) rushed to the spot and initiated firefighting and other emergency measures.

The fire was classified as Level-I, indicating a relatively minor fire incident. No injuries have been reported so far, the Mumbai Fire Service said.

The incident comes against the backdrop of another major fire at a scrap godown in Mumbai's Saki Naka area in October, which claimed two lives and left four others with burn injuries.

The fire had broken out at a scrap godown in Abdul Rashid Compound in Saki Naka, Andheri East. The Mumbai Fire Brigade received a call about the blaze at around 6.18 p.m. on a Tuesday and subsequently classified it as a Level-II fire.

The injured were rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. One of them had suffered 80 per cent burns, while the identities of the two deceased persons had not been established at the time.

The four injured individuals were identified as Taufiq Shadil Qureshi, 20, who sustained 80 per cent burns; Jahid Abidulla Qureshi, 20, and Kamal Jalauddin Shah, 47, who both suffered 40 per cent burns; and Lalchand Ramlakhan Gautam, 40, who sustained 10 per cent burns.

A senior Mumbai Fire Brigade officer had said that the circumstances surrounding the incident remained unclear, with preliminary investigations unable to establish the exact cause or point of origin of the fire.

Officials had said that the flames spread rapidly due to the large quantity of scrap material stored at the premises, which also made firefighting operations challenging. The fire was eventually brought under control after sustained efforts by the fire brigade.