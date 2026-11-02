Accused In Retired IAF Officer's Murder In Bhopal Arrested After Encounter From Agra

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 3 (IANS) Nearly a month after the crime, police have arrested the main accused in the murder of retired IAS officer Rakesh Agarwal from Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused, Varun Kumar, who worked as a caretaker at the officer's home, was apprehended by Bhopal police following an encounter in Agra.

While being brought to Bhopal on Tuesday morning, a scuffle broke out between Kumar and the police near Mugalia Chhap, and the accused attempted to escape.

In the ensuing action, he sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was taken to Hamidia Hospital for treatment.

Senior police officers confirmed the arrest. They said the accused had been taken into custody from Agra and would now be interrogated to establish the motive behind the murder and other related aspects of the case.

Rakesh Agarwal, a 1982-batch IAS officer in his early seventies, was found murdered at his residence in Suraj Nagar locality under the Ratibad police station area on the morning of October 1.

His wife, Nishi Agarwal, discovered his body in the bedroom. She was in a different room when the crime took place.

Police said Agarwal's throat had been slit with a sharp weapon during the night of September 30.

The house was found in disarray, with almirahs ransacked. In an unsuccessful bid to set the house ablaze, the accused allegedly disconnected the cooking gas cylinder pipe. The accused wanted to destroy evidence, police officials said.

Varun Kumar had been hired only a few days earlier through a local agency to provide round-the-clock care for the retired officer, who was suffering from back pain.

He absconded immediately after the crime. Police teams conducted searches across Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh (including Mathura, Vrindavan and Gwalior), Punjab and other areas.

CCTV footage and technical leads were used to track his movements.

A Special Investigation Team headed by AIG Umesh Tiwari was constituted, and a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for information leading to his arrest.

The delay in the arrest had drawn concern from the IAS Association, whose representatives had earlier met the Chief Secretary and later Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, seeking swift action.

Police will now interrogate Varun Kumar about the motive, the planning of the crime, the possibility of robbery, and his activities while on the run.

An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.