Eight Arrested For Attacking BSF Personnel Along India-Bangladesh Border In Tripura

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 3 (IANS) Eight people have so far been arrested for allegedly attacking Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Ashabari along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura's Sepahijala district, police officials said on Tuesday.

A senior police official said that three BSF personnel, including a Company Commander, were injured after a mob attacked them with sticks and bamboo near the international border at Ashabari, under Kalamchaura Police Station, on Monday.

According to the official, BSF personnel noticed some Indian and Bangladeshi smugglers allegedly engaged in illegal trade along the border. The jawans rushed to the spot and apprehended an Indian smuggler. However, when the BSF personnel arrived, the Bangladeshi smugglers, who were on the other side of the border fence, fled. The Indian smuggler also managed to escape and allegedly informed villagers that he had been assaulted by the BSF personnel, the official said.

Following this, a large number of men and women gathered at the spot, surrounded the BSF vehicle and attacked the personnel, injuring three of them, including the Company Commander.

The attackers also allegedly attempted to snatch the rifle of a BSF jawan. The mob also damaged a BSF vehicle. One of the attackers was also injured in the incident.

Senior BSF and police officials rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. However, tension continued to prevail in the area.

The police official said that eight people allegedly involved in the attack had been arrested so far, while an intensive search operation was underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, strongly condemned the attack on the BSF personnel.

Taking to his official X account, CM Saha said,“In connection with the assault on BSF personnel at Ashabari, Boxanagar, eight accused persons have been arrested. All those involved will be brought to justice, and strict legal action will be taken against them in accordance with the law. Violence against our security personnel will not be tolerated.”

In another post, the Chief Minister said,“I strongly condemn the brutal assault on our brave BSF personnel at Ashabari by a group of miscreants. Such acts of violence against our security forces are completely unacceptable and deserve unequivocal condemnation. Any attack on our security personnel is a matter of grave concern and must be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.”

“Concerned authorities directed to take swift and stringent action against those responsible and ensure that justice is delivered. Our security personnel deserve the utmost respect and protection,” CM Saha said.

Tripura, which has an 856 km border with Bangladesh, is surrounded on three sides by the neighbouring country, making the Northeastern state very vulnerable and sensitive to cross-border migration issues. Except for some patches, most of the frontier had been fenced to prevent smuggling, trans-border crimes, cross-border illegal movements by infiltrators and inimical elements.