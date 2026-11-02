ED Conducts Raids In Srinagar Over Terror Funding Linked To Let OGW

ED Conducts Raids in Srinagar Over Terror Funding

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at four premises in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar in a terror funding case involving banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) overground worker Umar Adil Dar and his associates, officials said. The raids are underway at these locations based on certain inputs and in close coordination with the police and other security forces.

Officials, close to the investigation, told ANI that "the investigation pertains to allegations that Umar Adil Dar was functioning as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was actively involved in activities linked to the organisation."

Investigation Details and Background

ED's Srinagar zonal office launched the search operation early on Tuesday following some specific inputs and further evidence collected during the investigation of the ongoing case. It is alleged that Umar Adil Dar, along with his associates, was earlier apprehended while carrying a substantial amount of cash and incriminating literature related to the banned organisation.

The investigation has further revealed that Umar Adil Dar had previously remained in jail for approximately four years in connection with his alleged involvement in separatist and anti-India activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said the present search operations are being carried out to trace the proceeds of crime, identify the financial networks and funding channels, their links to handlers sitting across the border, and unearth further evidence relating to the alleged terror financing activities.

Recent Terror Financing Module Busted

Earlier on October 30, the Shopian Police busted an intra-UT terror financing module and arrested 10 alleged terrorist associates following an investigation into suspected financial networks linked to terrorist activities, police said. According to the initial investigation, the accused were allegedly collecting funds clandestinely from the general public and channelising the money through established financial networks to facilitate the activities of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF). (ANI)

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