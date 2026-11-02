Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Temple As Factory Blaze Claims Four Lives

Fire Incident at Radha Krishna Temple

November 2 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at the Radha Krishna temple in the Pandav Nagar area of Delhi on Tuesday morning. After receiving information regarding the incident, two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene by the fire department. According to fire officials, the blaze has been brought under control. Further details are awaited.

Tragic Factory Blaze in Mangolpuri

Details of the Fatal Incident

The fire broke out at a shoe factory in Phase 1 of the Mangolpuri Industrial Area in Delhi at around 9:30 pm on October 31, which resulted in the death of four people and left two injured. After receiving the information, police personnel and fire tender teams immediately reached the location and initiated rescue operations. Multiple fire tender teams worked for hours to bring the blaze under control.

A total of six persons were rescued from inside the factory after being found in an unconscious state, officials said. All six individuals were immediately shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri for medical treatment. Out of the six victims, four persons were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Official Statement on Rescue Operations

Fire officer ADO Paras Kumar mentioned that the fire initially broke out in the basement. He added that fire officials managed to contain the blaze within the basement, preventing it from spreading further into the structure. "The Fire Service received a call around 9:31–9:32 pm regarding a fire inside a factory in Mangolpuri...six individuals were rescued. All of them were transported to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital...it is a footwear manufacturing unit; shoes are produced and stored on the premises...the fire initially broke out in the basement. We managed to contain it within the basement, preventing it from spreading further. Due to the heavy smoke, we recovered one person from the third-floor staircase and rescued five others from the fourth floor. The fire has been completely extinguished, and the cooling-down process is currently underway," Kumar told reporters. (ANI)

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