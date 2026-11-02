Caught On Camera: 2 Helicopters Collide In Nepal While Landing, Video Goes Viral WATCH
Two helicopters collided while coming in to land at a high-altitude aviation hub in Nepal, killing one, the police in the Himalayan nation said in a post on X.
The incident which the police confirmed happened at a heliport in Solukhumbu, 250 km from the capital city Kathmandu, has gone viral on social media after a purported video of the collision surfaced.
Watch Viral Video
TWO HELICOPTERS COLLIDE NEAR EVEREST BASE CAMP; ONE FOREIGNER KILLED
Scary footage this morning.
Two helicopters operated by Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty collided while attempting to land at Pheriche in Nepal's Everest region
One foreign passenger was killed and another person injured. The crash occurred around 8:15 AM (local time)
The cause is under investigation.
- Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) November 3, 2026
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