ASTS Stock Climbs From 16-Month Low: Boost Mobile Founder Urges AST To 'Pivot FAST' As Spacex Eyes Bigger Wireless Push



Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton urged AST to pivot quickly and recruit experienced mobile-brand partners to counter SpaceX.

Adderton recently bought AST shares, citing its value to carriers, while criticizing restrictions on competing wireless providers. AST and AT & T demonstrated a seamless cellular-to-satellite handoff, advancing toward beta testing.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) rose 1% overnight heading into Tuesday after hitting a 16-month low as Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton urged a faster response to SpaceX's wireless ambitions.

ASTS stock fell 11% on Monday to $36.33, logging its worst session in nearly four months.

Boost Founder Warns AST To Move Faster

“AST SpaceMobile needs to pivot, and pivot FAST,” Adderton said on X, warning that established carriers may struggle to counter SpaceX.“Relying on traditional MNOs to deliver a competitive response to SpaceX is going to be a tall order if you ask me,” he added, referring to mobile network operators.

The MobileX CEO called for partners with experience building consumer wireless brands.“AST and MNOs need to start partnering with people like me who know how to build disruptive mobile brands.”

His warning comes despite his recent move into AST shares. Adderton disclosed buying last month, arguing that carriers could seek an acquisition, joint venture or consortium to secure a counterweight to SpaceX.“I've changed my view on its strategic value,” he said.“And sometimes strategic value is worth a hell of a lot more than the business itself.”

He also challenged Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Hottges' opposition to carrier deals with SpaceX, urging the FCC and Justice Department's Antitrust Division to examine whether network owners were restricting competition from mobile virtual network operators, or MVNOs.“You can't claim to support competition while controlling who's allowed to compete,” he said.

AST And AT & T Clear A Connectivity Hurdle

AST and AT & T announced Monday the industry's“first successful handoff” between a ground-based cellular network and a direct-to-device satellite network.

The Oct.21 test outside Granite Falls, Washington, kept a connection active as it switched between AT & T's network and AST's BlueBird satellites, advancing plans to reach remote areas using everyday smartphones. Ericsson's tech cut transition times from seconds to milliseconds, the companies said, while Nokia's radio-access technology and mobility software helped maintain service continuity.

“The successful handoff is a significant milestone, but it's not the finish line. The next phase is expected to include beta services under real-world conditions, allowing the companies to further refine performance,” said Robert Walters, AT & T's senior vice president of network.

AST Chief Commercial Officer Wayne Thorsen said the service would support calls, apps and streaming while strengthening connectivity for first responders.

SpaceX Eyes A Wireless Shortcut Through Boost

SpaceX has reportedly discussed buying EchoStar's Boost Mobile or accessing its network. A deal could give Starlink Mobile an established customer base and distribution network as SpaceX combines satellite coverage with ground infrastructure. EchoStar had 7.38 million wireless subscribers at the end of the second quarter, mainly through Boost Mobile and Gen Mobile.

Musk reportedly met EchoStar Chairman Charlie Ergen last month, but transferring Boost's network-leasing agreements could require AT & T and T-Mobile's consent.

CNBC host Jim Cramer said a potential deal could boost SpaceX's competitive position despite the prospect of more shares coming to market.“SpaceX may have a ton of stock coming to market but this Boost Mobile possibility (Echostar owned) would end any question that it doesn't have the reach to compete,” he said on X.“How does this stuff keep surprising us? Why do the analysts not know this stuff could happen?”

Analyst Sees DISH's Network As The Real Prize

On the other hand, Satellite consultant Tim Farrar said that SpaceX's real target could be EchoStar's DISH Wireless infrastructure business, rather than its consumer-facing Boost Mobile brand.“I'm not sure why this is pitched as SpaceX buying Boost, which the MNOs would try to veto,” he said on X.“Clearly SpaceX wants the underlying DISH Wireless network.”

Farrar suggested Boost could instead be spun off to CONX, a separate company controlled by EchoStar Chairman Charlie Ergen. CONX also holds a controlling stake in Adderton's MobileX. He questioned whether moving Boost to CONX would still trigger contractual change-of-control provisions requiring carrier approval.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS slipped to 'bearish' from 'neutral' levels a week ago amid over a 2,400% surge in 24-hour message volumes.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of November 3 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“With all those BBs getting ready for launch, FCC testing, beta services, commercial rollout, AT & T, Verizon, Vodafone, Brazil, Europe, now Chile, gov deals, production ramping toward 6 satellites a month, not to mention $1.3B in contracted backlog and a revenue target of $150-200M for 2026! You name it! So much going on at once... This ain't the same ASTS we knew a year ago. Always bullish, with patience!”

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Another user said,“$ASTS I bet anything that Elon is shorting this. He knows that AST is AT & T and T-Mobile's ace card... and it would not surprise me that he would be trying to make things difficult for us.”

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ASTS stock has shed half of its value so far this year.

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