Bigg Boss Bangla 3 Week 10: Rajveer Or Srijla Or Ranieeta - Who Is Leading Voting Race?

Bigg Boss Bangla 3 house is becoming more competitive as the latest voting trends reveal. Four contestants have been nominated this week. The show hosted by Sourav Ganguly has also shocked fans as Nandini Dutta entered the secret room.

Who Has Been Nominated In Bigg Boss Bangla 3?

Four contestants will be up for elimination in week 10 of Bigg Boss Bangla 3. Rajveer Dey, Srijla Guha, Ranieeta Dash and Tanushree Roy are up for elimination after Nandini was apparently evicted and entered the secret room. The makers have now put them up for a second round of nominations. Votes are currently being cast for the nominated housemates on JioHotstar.

Bigg Boss Bangla 3 Voting Trends: Who Is Winning?

From the latest unofficial fan voting trends, Rajveer is currently winning with 52% of the votes. Srijla Guha has 34.9% and Tanushree Roy has 10.9%. Ranieeta Dash has the least with only 2.2%.

This is from an unofficial fan poll so it does not reflect the actual voting results. Ranieeta may be in danger but ultimately it will come down to the official votes from the audience.