Aamal Company Announces Exclusive Agreement Between Aamal Medical & Leo Cancer Care

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Aamal Company has announced that its subsidiary, Aamal Medical, has signed a representation agreement with Leo Cancer Care, a pioneer in upright radiotherapy solutions, appointing Aamal Medical as the exclusive distributor of its technologies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

With more than 50 years of experience supplying medical equipment to Qatar's healthcare sector, Aamal Medical will represent Leo Cancer Care's innovative upright radiotherapy systems.

The agreement expands Aamal Medical's portfolio of specialised healthcare technologies and supports Aamal's strategy to develop its healthcare business through partnerships with international innovators.

Leo Cancer Care's technology offers an alternative approach to radiotherapy by positioning patients upright while keeping the treatment beam fixed. Its Marie solution for particle therapy has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and CE marking and has been used to deliver its first patient treatments. The company is also developing Grace, its next-generation upright photon therapy solution, with the aim of extending this approach to conventional radiotherapy.

Gokhan Ozkan, general manager of Aamal Medical, said:“Aamal Medical has long supported national institutions in Qatar in their efforts to reduce the burden of cancer. Upright treatment options have the potential to improve access to radiotherapy while making the treatment experience more patient-centred and humane.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to equipping healthcare institutions with advanced solutions. By combining our longstanding market experience and relationships with Leo Cancer Care's technological expertise, we will strengthen our oncology offering and create new opportunities for sustainable growth.”

Miha Ulcar, director of Sales EMEA at Leo Cancer Care, said:“We are excited to partner with Aamal Medical, whose longstanding reputation and reach within Qatar's healthcare sector will be invaluable as we introduce our upright radiotherapy solutions to the region.”

Through this partnership, Aamal Medical aims to build relationships with healthcare providers exploring the adoption of upright radiotherapy and develop its presence in specialised cancer treatment technologies. The agreement also provides a platform to pursue regional opportunities, supporting the continued expansion of Aamal's healthcare operations.

Aamal Company Aamal Medical Leo Cancer Care medical equipment