Qatar University Highlights Research, Global Partnerships At Unesco Forum

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) highlighted its research achievements, international partnerships and contributions to Qatar's knowledge-based economy and innovation at the fifth Unesco Conference on Higher Education in the Arab States.

Speaking to Gulf Times at the QU booth, Salma Mohamed from the university's Communications and Public Relations Department said the institution's participation reflected its long-standing place in Qatar's higher education landscape.

“Qatar University is the first national university in Qatar,” she said, noting that the institution was established in 1973.

Mohamed said the university's relationship with Unesco stretches back decades, adding that its presence at the conference offered an opportunity to highlight how the institution has developed over time.

She added that the university's work extends beyond teaching and degree programmes into scientific research, innovation and international collaboration.

“Qatar University is advancing higher education, scientific research and innovation,” Mohamed said, noting that QU has more than 15 research centres and maintains partnerships with leading international universities and initiatives around the world.

Those partnerships, she said, form part of a broader effort to strengthen research, academic exchange and the university's contribution to Qatar's development priorities.

Mohamed also highlighted the scale of QU's academic community, pointing to its 12 colleges and the tens of thousands of graduates it has produced over the decades.

The institution, she added, continues to play an active role in preparing graduates for the labour market while contributing to the country's wider economic and knowledge ecosystem.

The fifth Unesco Conference on Higher Education in the Arab States, held under the theme“From Vision to Transformation: Towards the Future of Higher Education,” is focused on exchanging expertise and strengthening regional co-operation and innovation.

For QU, the gathering provides another platform to present how its national role has evolved, from educating generations of students to expanding its footprint in research, partnerships and innovation.

Qatar University scientific research innovation