Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) Withdrawal Of Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting
(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
Withdrawal of Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting Brisbane, Nov 3, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG ) (FEGDF:OTCMKTS ) advises that Xingye Gold (Hong Kong) Mining Company Limited (Xingye) has withdrawn the notice of meeting convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held at 11:00am (Brisbane time) on Tuesday, 3 November 2026 at Level 29, 111 Eagle Street, Brisbane, Queensland and online via the Lumi platform (Meeting).
The Meeting was convened by Xingye under section 249F of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). The Company was notified of the withdrawal on 2 November 2026.
The Meeting will not proceed. Shareholders are not required to take any action. Proxy appointments lodged in respect of the Meeting will not be exercised, and shareholders should not attend the meeting venue or log in to the Lumi platform.
The resolutions proposed by Xingye sought the removal of Mr Justin Werner, Mr Shane Menere, Mr Paul Thomas Walker and Mr Christopher David Atkinson as directors of the Company. Those resolutions will not be put to shareholders. The Board of the Company comprises Mr Justin Werner (Non-Executive Chairman), Mr Shane Menere, Mr Paul Thomas Walker and Mr Christopher David Atkinson.
About Far East Gold Ltd
Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) (OTCMKTS:FEGDF) is an Australian junior exploration company led by some of the biggest names in Australian mining. The company has secured the commercial rights for the acquisition, exploration and development of six advanced gold and copper projects in Indonesia and Australia. The Company is underpinned by combined JORC resources of 1.54Moz gold and 190Mlb copper, with ongoing drill programs aiming to significantly increase these resources.
Withdrawal of Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting Brisbane, Nov 3, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG ) (FEGDF:OTCMKTS ) advises that Xingye Gold (Hong Kong) Mining Company Limited (Xingye) has withdrawn the notice of meeting convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held at 11:00am (Brisbane time) on Tuesday, 3 November 2026 at Level 29, 111 Eagle Street, Brisbane, Queensland and online via the Lumi platform (Meeting).
The Meeting was convened by Xingye under section 249F of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). The Company was notified of the withdrawal on 2 November 2026.
The Meeting will not proceed. Shareholders are not required to take any action. Proxy appointments lodged in respect of the Meeting will not be exercised, and shareholders should not attend the meeting venue or log in to the Lumi platform.
The resolutions proposed by Xingye sought the removal of Mr Justin Werner, Mr Shane Menere, Mr Paul Thomas Walker and Mr Christopher David Atkinson as directors of the Company. Those resolutions will not be put to shareholders. The Board of the Company comprises Mr Justin Werner (Non-Executive Chairman), Mr Shane Menere, Mr Paul Thomas Walker and Mr Christopher David Atkinson.
About Far East Gold Ltd
Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) (OTCMKTS:FEGDF) is an Australian junior exploration company led by some of the biggest names in Australian mining. The company has secured the commercial rights for the acquisition, exploration and development of six advanced gold and copper projects in Indonesia and Australia. The Company is underpinned by combined JORC resources of 1.54Moz gold and 190Mlb copper, with ongoing drill programs aiming to significantly increase these resources.
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