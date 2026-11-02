Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) Launches Share Purchase Plan

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Brisbane, Nov 3, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG ) (FEGDF:OTCMKTS ) announced the launch of a Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The SPP gives eligible shareholders the opportunity to acquire new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (SPP Shares) at an issue price of A$0.10 per share, free of brokerage and other transaction costs.HIGHLIGHTS- Issue price: A$0.10 per SPP Share, representing a 13% discount to the last closing price of FEG shares on Monday, 2 November 2026 and a 20% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average price (VWAP).- Open to all eligible shareholders: Eligible shareholders may apply for up to A$30,000 of SPP Shares each, without brokerage or transaction costs.- Offer period: The SPP opens at 9.00am (Sydney time) Thursday, 5 November 2026 and is expected to close at 5.00pm Sydney Time on Friday, 20 November 2026.- Use of proceeds: The funds raised from the SPP will be applied to working capital requirements and to advance FEG's projects, specifically the Idenburg project.The SPP is not underwritten. Full terms and conditions of the SPP will be set out in the SPP Offer Booklet, which will be released to ASX and sent to eligible shareholders on or about Thursday, 5 November 2026.Share Purchase PlanThe SPP provides eligible shareholders with the opportunity to increase their holding in FEG at a discount to the recent trading price of the Company's shares, without incurring brokerage or other transaction costs.Shareholders who were registered as holders of FEG shares at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Monday, 2 November 2026 (Record Date), and whose registered address is in Australia, New Zealand or Singapore will be eligible to participate in the SPP (Eligible Shareholders).Key terms of the SPP are summarised below:1. Issue price: A$0.10 per SPP Share, representing a 13% discount to the last closing price of FEG shares on Monday, 2 November 2026 and a 20% discount to the 5-day VWAP up to and including 2 November 2026.2. Application amounts: Eligible Shareholders may apply for SPP Shares in parcels from a minimum of A$1,000 up to a maximum of A$30,000.3. Ranking: SPP Shares issued under the SPP will rank equally with existing FEG fully paid ordinary shares from their date of issue.4. Regulatory basis: The SPP is being made in accordance with ASIC Corporations (Share and Interest Purchase Plans) Instrument 2019/547 and ASX Listing Rule 7.2 (Exception 5) and does not require shareholder approval.Participation in the SPP is entirely optional. Eligible Shareholders should read the SPP Offer Booklet in full and seek their own financial, legal and taxation advice before deciding whether to participate.Far East Gold Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shane Menere commented:"We are pleased to offer all of our eligible shareholders the opportunity to participate in this next phase of Far East Gold's growth. Our shareholders have been strongly supportive of the Company, and the SPP allows them to increase their investment at a discount to the recent market price and free of brokerage.This is an important period for the Company as we continue to advance our portfolio in Indonesia and Australia and progress the recently announced alliance MoU with PT Puncakbaru Jayatama on the Bengkulu Gold Project. The funds raised will support the Company's working capital and advancement of its Idenburg project. We look forward to updating shareholders as we deliver on our plans."Indicative timetable- Record Date for eligibility to participate in the SPP: 7:00pm (Sydney time) Monday, 2 November 2026- Announcement of the SPP: Tuesday, 3 November 2026- SPP Offer Booklet released and SPP opens: Thursday, 5 November 2026- SPP closes: 5:00pm (Sydney time) Friday, 20 November 2026- Announcement of SPP results: Tuesday, 24 November 2026- Issue of SPP Shares: Thursday, 26 November 2026- Quotation and commencement of trading of SPP Shares: Friday, 27 November 2026- Despatch of holding statements: Monday, 30 November 2026The timetable is indicative only and may change. Subject to the ASX Listing Rules and the Corporations Act, the Company reserves the right to vary the dates, including closing the SPP early, extending the closing date or withdrawing the offer, without notice.How to applyThe SPP Offer Booklet and personalised application forms will be made available to Eligible Shareholders on or about Thursday, 5 November 2026. Eligible Shareholders can apply online and pay by BPAY(R) or Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) by following the instructions outlined on their personalised application forms which is available online via:Shareholders with questions about the SPP should contact the Company's share registry, Automic Group, on 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 between 8.30am to 7.00pm (Sydney Time), Monday to Friday, or consult their stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser.About Far East Gold Ltd





Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) (OTCMKTS:FEGDF) is an Australian junior exploration company led by some of the biggest names in Australian mining. The company has secured the commercial rights for the acquisition, exploration and development of six advanced gold and copper projects in Indonesia and Australia. The Company is underpinned by combined JORC resources of 1.54Moz gold and 190Mlb copper, with ongoing drill programs aiming to significantly increase these resources.