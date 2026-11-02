Regent Hong Kong Marks A Landmark Year Of Global Recognition In 2026
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>A series of international honours places the Victoria Harbour hotel among the most recognised luxury hotels in Hong Kong – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 November 2026 – Regent Hong Kong continues a strong year of international recognition, with honours across major travel, hospitality and reader-voted awards in 2026. The latest distinctions add to a growing body of recognition for the hotel and place it firmly within conversations around the best hotels in Hong Kong.
Flagship Global & Regional Recognitions
Regent Hong Kong's landmark 2026 achievements span world-renowned travel publications, specialist rating bodies, and reader-voted polls:
Acclaimed Culinary Distinctions
Regent Hong Kong's six signature restaurants and bars also earned major gastronomic honours in 2026:
A Harbourfront Haven Shaped Around Victoria Harbour
Set directly on the Kowloon waterfront at 18 Salisbury Road, Regent Hong Kong stands as a majestical urban haven looking across Victoria Harbour. Conceived by visionary designer Chi Wing Lo, the hotel's 497 guestrooms and suites serve as Personal Havens-serene retreats with framed harbour vistas, tactile natural materials, and intuitive layout designed for complete privacy and rest. An iconic white marble staircase leads to the large pillarless ballroom, where glamorous galas and Regent weddings are curated for everlasting memories, while 11 versatile function rooms, including the latest The Terrace-an exceptional new waterfront venue with indoor and outdoor spaces-provide distinctive settings for Regent weddings, glamorous galas and bespoke events.
An Iconic Taste Gallery
The hotel's Dining Destination brings together six signature restaurants and bars: Lai Ching Heen (Two MICHELIN Stars), The Steak House (World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants No. 80), Harbourside, The Lobby Lounge, Nobu Hong Kong, and Qura Bar. From refined Cantonese heritage and charcoal-grilled steaks to Japanese-Peruvian creations and rare spirits, each venue offers an immersive sensory journey against the harbour skyline.
Regent Hong Kong at a Glance
Flagship Global & Regional Recognitions
Regent Hong Kong's landmark 2026 achievements span world-renowned travel publications, specialist rating bodies, and reader-voted polls:
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Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2026: Named the #1 Best Hong Kong Hotel, #5 Top Asia City Hotel, and #29 Top 100 Hotels Worldwide.
Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026: Ranked #1 Best Hong Kong Hotel and #3 Best Hotel Pool.
Forbes Travel Guide 2026: Awarded the prestigious Five-Star Rating.
Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2026: Voted among the Top 3 Hotels in Hong Kong and Macao.
DestinAsian Readers' Choice Awards 2026: Named among the Top 10 Best Hotels in Hong Kong.
Tatler Best 2026: Ranked in the Best 10 Hotels in Hong Kong & Macau.
Trip Trip 2026: Featured in the Global & Asia 100 – Luxury Hotels.
TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2026: Awarded Luxury Hotel of the Year – Hong Kong.
Smart Travel Asia Reader Poll:
#3 Best Luxury Hotels in Asia
ESDlife: Quality Wedding Merchant Scheme Certificate
La Liste Top 100 Hotel Worldwide
Condé Nast Traveler Triple Crown Awards
Travel + Leisure 2026 T+L 500 List
TTG China Travel Awards 2026 Best Luxury Hotel in Hong Kong
DestinAsian Readers' Choice Awards 2026:
Top 10 Best Hotels in Hong Kong
Hong Kong Business High Flyers Awards 2026: Top Luxury Hotel
Acclaimed Culinary Distinctions
Regent Hong Kong's six signature restaurants and bars also earned major gastronomic honours in 2026:
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Lai Ching Heen: Honoured with Two MICHELIN Stars, Two Diamonds by the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, and featured on the Time Out Recommended List 2026.
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Trip Gourmet Lists 2027 Awards: Diamond
Tatler Best Hong Kong & Macau 2026: Tatler Best Spotlight Restaurants and Bars
South China Morning Post 100 Top Tables 2026
Bazaar Taste Elite 30 Hong Kong 2026
La Liste Top 1,000 Restaurants
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Tatler Best Hong Kong & Macau 2026: Tatler Best Spotlight Restaurants and Bars
South China Morning Post 100 Top Tables 2026
Bazaar Taste Elite Hong Kong 2026: Hong Kong Best of the Best 2026: Best for Special Occasions
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Tatler Best Hong Kong & Macau 2026: Tatler Best Spotlight Restaurants and Bars
A Harbourfront Haven Shaped Around Victoria Harbour
Set directly on the Kowloon waterfront at 18 Salisbury Road, Regent Hong Kong stands as a majestical urban haven looking across Victoria Harbour. Conceived by visionary designer Chi Wing Lo, the hotel's 497 guestrooms and suites serve as Personal Havens-serene retreats with framed harbour vistas, tactile natural materials, and intuitive layout designed for complete privacy and rest. An iconic white marble staircase leads to the large pillarless ballroom, where glamorous galas and Regent weddings are curated for everlasting memories, while 11 versatile function rooms, including the latest The Terrace-an exceptional new waterfront venue with indoor and outdoor spaces-provide distinctive settings for Regent weddings, glamorous galas and bespoke events.
An Iconic Taste Gallery
The hotel's Dining Destination brings together six signature restaurants and bars: Lai Ching Heen (Two MICHELIN Stars), The Steak House (World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants No. 80), Harbourside, The Lobby Lounge, Nobu Hong Kong, and Qura Bar. From refined Cantonese heritage and charcoal-grilled steaks to Japanese-Peruvian creations and rare spirits, each venue offers an immersive sensory journey against the harbour skyline.
Regent Hong Kong at a Glance
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Location: 18 Salisbury Road, Kowloon, on Victoria Harbour
Rooms and Suites: 497
Design: Interiors by Hong Kong-born designer Chi Wing Lo
Dining: Six restaurants and bars within the hotel's Dining Destination
2026 Highlights: Best Hong Kong Hotel - Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards; #1 Best Hong Kong Hotels - Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific; Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Rating; Top 3 hotels in Hong Kong and Macao - Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards
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