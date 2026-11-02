FWD Group Reports Strong New Business Profitability Growth



Hong Kong, Nov 3, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - FWD Group Holdings Limited (“FWD Group” or“FWD”) today announced strong new business profitability for the nine months ended 30 September 2026. - New business contractual service margin was US$1.4 billion, with year-on-year growth of 22 per cent. Value of new business grew 18 per cent to US$878 million. - New business sales were US$1.95 billion on an annualised premium equivalent (APE) basis, with growth achieved despite a strong comparable period in 2025, particularly in the Hong Kong & Macau reporting segment. - In its first year as a listed company, FWD Group has been recognised for its investor engagement. In October, the company won the Outstanding Listed Companies Award 2026 from the Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators, received the Excellence Award for First-Year Listed Companies at the Hong Kong Management Association Best Annual Reports Awards 2026 and earned the Gold Award Annual Report Chairman's Letter (Insurance: Life & Health category) at the 40th International ARC Awards. The double-digit growth in new business profitability reflected a shift in product mix, particularly in Hong Kong where medium-term endowment sales featured heavily in 2025. Structural demand for protection and wealth management solutions continued to evolve, with the FWD Group high-net-worth unit – FWD Private – well established in international cross-border wealth hubs. Huynh Thanh Phong, Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of FWD Group, said,“Disciplined execution, margin expansion, and diversification across our pan-Asian platform are driving profitable growth, as we continue to innovate for customers while delivering strong results to shareholders. A diversified product mix drove excellent new business profitability in Hong Kong, while in Thailand we saw a return to new business sales growth in the last quarter.” In Thailand, the new business results reflected the continued focus on higher-margin product sales and a refreshed go-to-market strategy across distribution channels, partly offset by the impact of a sustained lower interest-rate environment. Strong momentum continued in Japan, where a clear product strategy focused on capturing demand for savings and retirement solutions in a higher interest-rate environment delivered outstanding growth in new business sales and profitability. Growth in the Expansion Markets segment was driven by strong sales of investment-linked products in Singapore, increased sales to affluent customers in the Philippines and a thriving digital channel in Malaysia. FWD Group's joint venture in Indonesia, BRI Life, continues to lead the market in bancassurance. “Looking ahead, Asia's long-term protection, savings, and wealth opportunities remain significant, and we are well positioned to help more people to celebrate living with greater financial confidence,” added Huynh Thanh Phong. About FWD Group FWD Group (1828) is a pan-Asian life and health insurance business that serves over 40 million customers across 10 markets, including BRI Life in Indonesia. FWD's customer-led and tech-enabled approach aims to deliver innovative propositions, easy-to-understand products and a simpler insurance experience. Established in 2013, the company operates in some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world with a vision of changing the way people feel about insurance. FWD Group is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1828. For more information, please visit For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected] Source: FWD Group Holdings Limited The unaudited results are for the nine months ended 30 September 2026 and are compared to the same period in 2025. Growth rates are represented on a constant exchange rate (CER) basis. New business sales are new business sales volumes defined as annualised premium equivalent (APE). APE is the sum of 10 per cent of single premiums and 100 per cent of annualised first year premiums for all new policies, before reinsurance ceded.

