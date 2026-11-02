Mini Basketball World Cup Kicks Off With 32 Schools Participating

The Mini World Cup 2026-2027 began on Monday at Qatar Sports Club, bringing together 32 schools representing 32 countries. Organised by the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Local Organising Committee (LOC), in collaboration with the Qatar School Sports Federation, the initiative aims to promote basketball among school students and engage younger generations in activities leading up to Qatar's hosting of the global tournament next year.

The opening day was attended by Burton Shipley, Chairman of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Organising Committee; Dr. Ahmad Abdulla al-Buenain, Director General of the LOC; and Predrag Bogosavljev, FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Director.

Each of the 32 participating schools has selected a country to represent and compete under its name, creating an experience that mirrors the format of the FIBA Basketball World Cup. The initiative allows students to learn about different cultures while taking part in basketball competitions, fostering teamwork, respect and sportsmanship.

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Burton Shipley, Chairman of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Organising Committee; Dr. Ahmad Abdulla al-Buenain, Director General of the LOC; and Predrag Bogosavljev, FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Director at the start of the Min World Cup.

The opening day featured four matches, with Almaahad Al Dinee (Qatar) securing a 64–13 victory over Nasser Al Athiya School (Senegal). GEMS American Academy Qatar (USA) defeated Birla Public School (Cameroon) 71-26, while Qatar-Finland International School (Dominican Republic) recorded a 36-26 win over Rajagiri Public School (Greece). In the closest contest of the day, American Academy School (Japan) edged Lycee Français Bonaparte (Slovenia) 47–45.

The schools have been drawn into eight groups of four teams each. Every team will play three matches in the first round, with a total of 48 games scheduled between November 2 and 26.

Group A features Almaahad Al Dinee (Qatar), Rajagiri Public School (Greece), Qatar-Finland International School (Dominican Republic) and Nasser Al Athiya School (Senegal). Group B comprises Beverly Hills International School (Spain), DPS Monarch International School (Argentina), Loyola International School (Iran) and Hartford American School (Ukraine).

Group C brings together GEMS American Academy Qatar (USA), Lycee Français Bonaparte (Slovenia), American Academy School (Japan) and Birla Public School (Cameroon), while Group D includes Podar Pearl School (Serbia), The Cambridge School (Türkiye), Edison Global Academy – Lusail (Mexico) and The Lebanese School (Lebanon).

Group E consists of Al Khor International School (France), Newton International Academy (Finland), International School for Medical Science and Engineering (New Zealand) and Jordanian School Qatar (Jordan). Group F features Global Academy – Muaither (Canada), Leaders International School – Doha (Lithuania), Qatar Technical Secondary School for Boys (China) and Belgravia High School (Côte d'Ivoire).

Group G comprises Ibn Taymiyyah Secondary School for Boys (Germany), Alpha Cambridge School (Poland), Global Academy – Al Waab (South Sudan) and Philippine International School – Qatar (Philippines). Group H includes DPS Modern Indian School (Australia), Stafford Sri Lankan School Doha (Brazil), Beta Cambridge School (Angola) and Al Rayan Private School (Croatia).

The top two teams from each group will advance to the second round, scheduled for January 2027. The 16 qualifying teams will be divided into four groups of four, carrying forward their first-round results. The top two teams from each second-round group will progress to the quarterfinals, while the remaining teams will compete in classification matches.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for April 6 and 7, 2027, followed by the semifinals on April 11 and the third-place playoff on April 15. The final will take place on the closing day of the Schools Olympic Program.

Mini World Cup Qatar School Sports Federation basketball