Qatar Suffer Clean Sweep In Padel World Cup Opener Against Portugal

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar suffered a 3-0 defeat to Portugal in their opening tie in the men's competition of the FIP World Cup Qatar 2026 at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex yesterday.

Portugal, bronze medallists in the 2024 edition, proved too strong for the hosts, winning all three matches in straight sets to make a winning start to their Group C campaign.

Pedro Araujo and Pedro Graca put Portugal ahead with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Qatar's Mohammed Saadon al-Kuwari and Hamad Adel Waly.

Diogo Jesus and Pedro Perry then sealed the tie, beating Rashed Nawaf and Mishari Nawaf 6-4, 6-4. Miguel Deus and Nuno Deus completed the clean sweep with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Rayan Abdulla Aljufairi and Essa Shannan Alharrasi.

Qatar will now look to bounce back against Chile and Germany in Group C as they seek to reach the knockout stages. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals, with the group stage taking place over the first three days.

Meanwhile, defending champions Argentina began their men's title defence against France, Australia and the Netherlands in Group A.

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In the women's competition, defending champions Spain made a flying start, sweeping Germany 3-0 in Group A.

In the women's competition, defending champions Spain made a flying start, sweeping Germany 3-0 in Group A. Claudia Fernandez and Bea Gonzalez opened with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Kurz and Blaschke before Paula Josemaria and Martina Calvo beat Renic and Hofer 6-1, 6-0. Gemma Triay and Marta Ortega completed the rout with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Ermann and Schmitz.

Argentina also began their campaign with a 3-0 win over Chile in Group B. Runners-up in 2024, Argentina were led by Virginia Riera and Julieta Bidahorria, who beat Del Real and Candia 6-0, 6-1. Martina Fassio and Claudia Jensen followed with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Lobo and Bentjerodt, while 16-year-old Victoria Vilchez and Aranzazu Osoro completed the sweep with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Arancibia and Ahumada.

France edged Belgium in the other Group B tie. After Bahurel and Collombon beat Pysson and Boeykens, Belgium levelled through Wyckaert and Mestach's three-set win over Pothier and Touly. Lea Godallier and Clara Mansart then secured the tie for France with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Sermant and Vierendeels.

In Group D, Portugal secured their tie against the United States after winning the first two matches. Patri Ribeiro and Sofia Araujo recorded a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Riobueno and Ruiz, while 15-year-old Andrea Anchando and Ana Catarina Nogueira beat Dubins and Rodriguez Sanchez 6-4, 6-4. The Americans won the third match.

The Netherlands also opened with a 3-0 victory over Paraguay. Koek and De Vocht beat Kudo and Miranda 7-6, 6-1, Luttikhuis and Hemmes defeated Bareiro and Cepede 6-3, 6-0, while Betz and Groenveld completed the sweep with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Salsamendi and Garcia.

Italy were equally dominant in Group C, winning all three matches against Egypt. Carolina Orsi and Giorgia Marchetti beat El Halaby and Morales 6-3, 6-0, Clarissa Aima and Giulia Sussarello defeated Tawfik and Fathy 6-2, 6-3, while Giulia Dal Pozzo and Emily Stellato completed the 3-0 result with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Hakim and El Nimr.

Sweden also made a winning start in the group, needing just two matches to secure their tie against Indonesia through opening victories for Girdo and Sjoland, and Bjork and Kjaergaard.

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