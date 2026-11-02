QOC, QU Sign Mou
The MoU was signed by QOC Secretary-General Jassim bin Rashid al-Buenain and QU President Dr Omar Mohamed al-Ansari.
The MoU establishes an integrated framework for co-operation in talent development and leadership skills, while also providing avenues of academic support for Qatari athletes. These efforts will help athletes balance the demands of their sporting careers with their academic pursuits, while opening broader pathways for personal development and blade-->
QOC Secretary-General Jassim bin Rashid al-Buenain said the MoU represents a significant step forward in the partnership between the QOC and QU, reflecting the two institutions' commitment to fostering a more informed society that recognises the importance of sport and physical activity, promoting healthy lifestyles in everyday blade-->
For his part, QU President Dr Omar al-Ansari said this memorandum underscores QU's commitment to deepening its partnerships with national institutions and promoting the integration of expertise and complementary roles in support of the development of the sports sector.QOC QU Education sports training
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