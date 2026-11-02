Qatar Arabic Language Association To Discuss Role Of Literature In Fostering Environmental Awareness

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Arabic Language Association announced on Sunday that it will host a cultural seminar on the environment in the Arabic novel.

Organised in collaboration with the Katara Library for Arabic Novels, the event will take place on Thursday at the library, located within the Katara Cultural Village Foundation. This initiative is part of the Qatari Arabic Language Association's participation in Qatar Sustainability Week 2026.

The seminar explores how the Arabic novel depicts the relationship between humanity and nature, and examines the role literature can play in fostering environmental awareness. The discussion features Qatari writer and author Rawda al-Amri, poet and man of letters Dr Al-Siddiq Omar al-Siddiq, and academic lecturer and trainer Dr Alhan Farhat.

In this context, Chairperson of the Qatar Arabic Language Association Dr Maryam Abdulrahman al-Nuaimi said that the Association believes the Arabic language and its literature play a role in fostering awareness of issues that affect our society and our future.

She added that through this seminar, the association aims to highlight the novel's capacity to deepen the reader's sense of connection to nature, and to open up space for cultural engagement that contributes to embedding values of sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The seminar also highlights the presence of the environment in the Arabic novel as an influential factor in shaping setting, characters, and events. It further explores the capacity of narrative to express the relationship between human beings, the land, and natural resources, a relationship that gives rise to questions concerning belonging, responsibility, and the future.

Furthermore, the seminar explores the role of literature in bringing environmental issues closer to the reader through the lens of human experience. It highlights the impact of individual and collective behaviour on the natural world, thereby contributing to the development of environmental awareness and the entrenchment of values such as sustainability and social responsibility.

The participation of Qatar Arabic Language Association comes as part of its commitment to linking the Arabic language with contemporary issues, expanding the presence of culture within environmental initiatives, and highlighting the role of the written word and creativity in fostering greater public interest in environmental protection and the sustainability of its resources.

Qatar Arabic Language Association Katara Library for Arabic Novels Katara Cultural Village Foundation