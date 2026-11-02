Binance Launches Second Withdrawal Phase As Exchange Outflows Ease

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Binance is preparing to expand withdrawals again after last week's $6.3 billion hack, with a second“phase” scheduled to begin on Tuesday. The exchange says withdrawal volumes have started to stabilize since the earlier reopening effort, and that additional assets will be released progressively after security and readiness checks are completed.

According to Binance 's latest recovery notice, the next tranche of crypto withdrawals will resume from 04:00 UTC on Tuesday. The rollout will mirror the approach used in the first reopening, with the exchange continuing to stage access across supported assets rather than turning everything back on at once.

Binance will restart withdrawals for additional assets from 04:00 UTC on Tuesday, in a phased schedule. Binance says withdrawal activity has begun to stabilize following last week's $6.3 billion hack and the first reopening on Nov. 1. DefiLlama data indicates Binance outflows slowed on Monday, with net outflows of $2.57 billion versus $6.1 billion the prior day. Withdrawals will include networks such as Ethereum, Solana, BNB Smart Chain, Tron, Base, and several others. Binance warns scammers may target users with promises of accelerated withdrawals or“compensation” assistance.

Key takeawaysSecond withdrawal phase begins Tuesday

Binance's recovery notice outlines a phased resumption of withdrawals, stating that this stage-like phase one-will roll out across assets as security controls and operational readiness checks are completed. The exchange also emphasized that token priorities are based on user demand observed over the previous week.

Deposits, meanwhile, remain available, meaning users can continue adding funds while withdrawals are gradually restored. For traders and liquidity providers, the staged approach matters: it affects how quickly funds can move off-exchange and how reliably market participants can execute strategies that depend on on-chain settlement.

Which tokens and networks are included

For the second phase, Binance listed a range of networks slated for withdrawal processing. These include Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, Solana, XRP Ledger, Sui, Arbitrum, Optimism, Tron and Base.

The exchange's focus on network support reflects the practical reality that withdrawal availability is not only about individual tokens, but also about ensuring each underlying chain is ready for high-volume processing under heightened monitoring after the incident.

Fiat withdrawals also reopened earlier

Binance also reported earlier on Monday that it reopened withdrawals for several fiat currencies. The exchange said it made available withdrawals for the US dollar, United Arab Emirates dirham, Vietnamese dong, Philippine peso and Indonesian rupiah, adding to a larger set of 23 other currencies that were already available.

For users who rely on off-ramp access-especially those converting proceeds from trading into local currencies-the decision to expand fiat withdrawal availability alongside crypto withdrawals is likely to be a key factor in restoring confidence and reducing the operational friction caused by the outage period.

Outflows slow, but security threats remain

While Binance continues to restore services, broader flow data suggests the most intense exchange outflows may be easing. DefiLlama's CEX asset dashboard shows that net outflows slowed on Monday to $2.57 billion, down from $6.1 billion the day before, according to the exchange-flow tracking compiled by DefiLlama.

Even as withdrawals resume, Binance highlighted that scammers may attempt to take advantage of the staged reopening. In a separate security reminder, the exchange warned that fraudsters could impersonate Binance and claim users can receive“accelerated withdrawals,” obtain priority processing, help them“claim compensation,” or move funds into a supposed“Binance vault.”

“Anyone promising to expedite it for a fee is scamming you,” Binance said.

That warning aligns with typical post-incident fraud patterns: when users are actively trying to move assets off-platform, attackers often impersonate support channels and fabricate processes that do not exist. For affected customers, Binance's guidance implies that the safest course is to rely on official withdrawal interfaces and avoid third parties offering faster access in exchange for fees or“verification” steps.

Earlier coverage by Cointelegraph noted that Binance net outflows surged to $5.8 billion as withdrawals resumed after the hack. The newer DefiLlama figures indicate the intensity of outflows has declined, but they also underscore that large movements are still ongoing as services restart.

What investors and users should watch next

Binance's phased plan means withdrawal access will likely continue expanding asset-by-asset rather than immediately across the entire platform. Users should monitor Binance's official recovery updates for confirmation of each tranche's completion, while traders should factor in the possibility of temporary constraints on certain networks during rollout-especially if demand spikes as additional assets return to withdrawal capability.

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