Grewal Orthopedic & Spine Care To Open New Huntington Office In January 2027, Expanding Orthopedic, Spine And Physical Therapy Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grewal Orthopedic & Spine Care plans to open its fifth office in Huntington in January 2027, offering orthopedic, spine and physical therapy services.

EAST MEADOW, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grewal Orthopedic & Spine Care, a physician-owned orthopedic and spine practice serving Long Island and Queens, is preparing to open a new office at 7 Lawrence Hill Road in Huntington, New York, in January 2027. The planned facility will offer comprehensive orthopedic, spine and physical therapy services, expanding access to specialized musculoskeletal care for patients throughout Huntington and surrounding Suffolk County communities.





The new Huntington location will become the practice's fifth office, joining its established facilities in East Meadow, Westbury, Lindenhurst and Elmhurst, Queens. Centrally located in Huntington, the office is designed to bring orthopedic evaluations, spine consultations and rehabilitation services together in a coordinated clinical setting.

Founded in 2018 by UCSF fellowship-trained spine surgeon Dr. Kanwarpaul Grewal, DO, the practice has expanded from one location to offer comprehensive orthopedic, spine, pain management and rehabilitation services across Long Island and Queens.

The upcoming Huntington expansion continues the practice's emphasis on individualized treatment and conservative care before surgical intervention whenever medically appropriate.

New Huntington Office to Offer Orthopedic, Spine and Physical Therapy Services

The Huntington facility is expected to provide comprehensive orthopedic and spine consultations alongside a dedicated physical therapy suite. This combination will allow patients to receive evaluations, treatment recommendations and rehabilitation services within the same location.

The planned orthopedic services will address musculoskeletal conditions affecting the spine, joints, bones and surrounding tissues. Patients experiencing back pain, neck pain, joint discomfort, mobility limitations and orthopedic injuries will have access to clinical assessments and individualized treatment planning.

Physical therapy will be a central component of the new office, supporting patients who require rehabilitation following injuries, those managing chronic musculoskeletal conditions and individuals recovering from orthopedic or spine procedures.

The facility's central Huntington location is intended to improve convenience for patients seeking ongoing care without regularly traveling to other parts of Long Island or New York City.

The office is anticipated to begin serving patients in January 2027, with additional information about scheduling and operating hours to be provided closer to the opening.

A Nonsurgical-First Approach to Back and Neck Pain

The Huntington expansion will extend the treatment philosophy that has guided Grewal Orthopedic & Spine Care since its establishment.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 619 million people worldwide experienced low back pain in 2020, making it the leading cause of disability globally. While some spinal conditions require surgery, many patients can be treated through conservative approaches.

At Grewal Orthopedic & Spine Care, treatment plans are developed using a combination of medical history, physical examination, diagnostic imaging when appropriate and the patient's functional limitations. Initial treatment may include physical therapy, activity modification, interventional pain procedures and other nonsurgical measures.

"I tell people on the first visit that I expect to treat them without surgery, and most of the time that's exactly what happens," Dr. Grewal said. "Physical therapy, an injection, a change in how they lift or sit, time. Surgery comes up when the imaging, the exam and the history all say the same thing and nothing else has worked. By then the patient and I have usually known each other for a while."

Surgical intervention is considered when conservative treatments have not provided sufficient improvement or when neurological symptoms, structural abnormalities or other clinical findings indicate that an operation may be necessary.

This approach is intended to help patients understand their available treatment options and participate in informed decisions about their care.

UCSF Fellowship-Trained Spine Surgeon Leads Specialized Treatment

Dr. Kanwarpaul Grewal completed a Complex Spine and Deformity Fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco, after completing his orthopedic surgery residency at Northwell's Plainview Hospital.

His clinical experience includes evaluating and treating herniated discs, spinal stenosis, sciatica, nerve compression, spinal instability and adult spinal deformities.

When surgery is clinically indicated, the practice offers minimally invasive spine procedures, anterior cervical discectomy and fusion, cervical and lumbar artificial disc replacement, and complex spinal reconstruction.

Artificial disc replacement may be considered for appropriately selected patients when preserving motion at the treated spinal level is suitable. Decisions between disc replacement, spinal fusion and nonsurgical care depend on factors including bone quality, spinal alignment, stability, neurological findings and the extent of disc degeneration.

Dr. Grewal serves on the faculty at Northwell Plainview Hospital and NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine. In 2020, he received Northwell Health's Outstanding Teacher Award and Plainview Hospital's Attending of the Year recognition.

Five Locations Supporting Coordinated Orthopedic and Spine Care

The planned Huntington office will complement the practice's existing network of specialized facilities across Nassau County, Suffolk County and Queens.

The East Meadow location includes an orthopedic urgent care center with onsite X-ray capabilities, supporting the evaluation of acute musculoskeletal injuries. The Westbury office houses a dedicated interventional pain management suite equipped with C-arm fluoroscopy for image-guided procedures.

The practice also operates GO Rehab, its physical therapy program, and provides general orthopedic care through Dr. Nabil Farakh, DO, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon.

Its Lindenhurst office serves patients in Suffolk County, while the Elmhurst location provides access to orthopedic and spine care in Queens.

With the addition of Huntington, the practice intends to further expand access to coordinated evaluation, conservative treatment and rehabilitation services.

Grewal Orthopedic & Spine Care accepts major insurance plans, New York Workers' Compensation and no-fault automobile insurance coverage, subject to plan verification. Translation assistance is available in Spanish, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu.

January 2027 Opening to Extend Care to Huntington Communities

The new office at 7 Lawrence Hill Road, Huntington, NY, is scheduled to open in January 2027 and will include orthopedic and spine services together with a dedicated physical therapy suite.

The location represents the next stage of growth for Grewal Orthopedic & Spine Care, which began with one office in 2018 and has continued developing its clinical services across Long Island and Queens.

The planned facility is intended to provide patients in Huntington and nearby communities with additional access to orthopedic consultations, spine evaluations and rehabilitation services while maintaining the practice's established approach to treatment.

Until the Huntington office begins operations, patients may continue scheduling appointments at the existing East Meadow, Westbury, Lindenhurst and Elmhurst offices.

For additional information about current services or appointments, visit Grewal Orthopedic & Spine Care or call (516) 743-9450.

About Grewal Orthopedic & Spine Care

Grewal Orthopedic & Spine Care is a physician-owned orthopedic and spine practice founded in 2018 by Dr. Kanwarpaul Grewal, DO, a UCSF fellowship-trained complex spine and deformity surgeon. The practice provides orthopedic and spine evaluations, nonsurgical back and neck pain treatment, minimally invasive spine surgery, cervical and lumbar artificial disc replacement, general orthopedics, orthopedic urgent care, interventional pain management, physical therapy, bracing and onsite X-ray services. Its current offices are located at 30 Merrick Avenue, Suite 103, East Meadow, NY 11554; 514 Old Country Road, Westbury, NY 11590; 150 Sunrise Highway, Suite LL-22, Lindenhurst, NY 11757; and 88-12 Queens Boulevard, Suite 3, Elmhurst, NY 11373. A fifth office is planned to open in January 2027 at 7 Lawrence Hill Road, Huntington, NY, providing orthopedic, spine and physical therapy services. For appointments and inquiries, visit , email ... or call (516) 743-9450.

Contact Info

Name: KANWARPAUL GREWAL, DO

Email: ...

Organization: Grewal Orthopedic & Spine Care

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