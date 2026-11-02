Navy Seizes Indian Fishing Trawler With 7 Fishermen For Illegal Fishing In Sri Lankan Waters

The Sri Lanka Navy seized an Indian fishing trawler (1) and apprehended 7 Indian fishermen whilst engaged in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters north of Talaimannar, 1 November 2026.

The apprehension was made by the North Central Naval Command, having spotted a large number of Indian fishing trawlers had trespassed into the Sri Lankan waters, north of Talaimannar, engaging in illegal fishing.

The apprehended fishermen and the seized trawler being taken to the jetty of Talaimannar and will be handed over to the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources office in Mannar for onward legal proceedings.