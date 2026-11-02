Amuza Inc. Named 2026 Bioz Rising Star In Chromatography
Amuza's chromatography work centers on HPLC with electrochemical detection (HPLC-ECD), a technique neuroscientists use to measure monoamines and other neurotransmitters at very low concentrations. Since 2012, Amuza has served North American researchers using Eicom HPLC-ECD systems, including the HTEC-600. Amuza's team helps each laboratory choose the right configuration for its application, installs and runs the system on site, provides on-site training, and supports method development and day-to-day analysis.
“Being named a Bioz Rising Star shows that Amuza products are playing a growing and crucial role in neuroscience research,” said Shinji Azuma, CEO of Amuza Inc.“As a former neuroscientist and engineer who helped develop the HTEC-500, I know firsthand how much researchers need support beyond the instrument itself, from setup and method development to daily analysis. I am deeply grateful to the researchers who choose our products, to our partners, and to our employees who support our customers every day.”
Researchers interested in HPLC-ECD analysis can learn more about the HTEC-600 at or request an application consultation.
ABOUT BIOZ
Bioz, Inc. operates an AI-powered platform that analyzes product usage reported in peer-reviewed scientific publications. Its annual Bioz Stars Awards recognize suppliers through four data-driven award distinctions: All StarTM, Top StarTM, Rapid StarTM and Rising StarTM. The 2026 Chromatography winners are listed on the Bioz website: .
ABOUT AMUZA INC.
Founded in 2012, Amuza Inc. provides laboratory instruments and solutions to life science researchers across North America. Its portfolio spans HPLC-ECD systems for neurochemical analysis, fiber photometry, optogenetics, sleep research solutions, and behavior analysis products, along with TOMY-brand autoclaves and centrifuges. Built on the promise of being“Your Partner in Life Science Research,” Amuza combines high-quality instrumentation with hands-on application expertise and responsive local support. Learn more at .
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