Allianz Insurance Singapore Wins Best Annual Travel Insurance Award At Tripzilla Excellence Awards 2026 Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 November 2026 – Allianz Insurance Singapore (Allianz) has been voted Best Travel Insurance (Annual) for its Allianz Travel Protect product at the TripZilla Excellence Awards 2026, a testament to it's strength as a trusted travel insurance provider for Singapore travellers.

Now in its 12th edition, the TripZilla Excellence Awards honours outstanding travel brands, destinations and organisations for their achievements and contributions to the travel industry. The awards celebrate those who continue to raise the bar and create meaningful experiences for travellers.

As a public-voted award, this recognition speaks to the trust that travellers in Singapore have placed in Allianz to protect their journeys. Designed for frequent travellers, Allianz Travel Protect's Annual Multi-Trip plan provides coverage for unlimited trips throughout the year, with up to 90 days of protection per journey. Alongside comprehensive medical and trip disruption benefits, the plan also includes features such as rental car excess protection, frequent flyer miles protection, TCM treatment and sports coverage. Available in Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers, with Individual and Family options, Allianz Travel Protect is designed to give travellers greater confidence and peace of mind wherever their journeys take them.

<p>“Being chosen by travellers themselves makes this award especially meaningful to us. Every vote represents someone who has placed their trust in Allianz, and that is something we never take for granted. As travel continues to evolve, we remain focused on delivering protection that is comprehensive, reliable and designed around the needs of today's travellers,” <b> said Ong Bi Ying, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Insurance Singapore</b>.</p> See also Tennor Global takes 65% stake in Alpha Energy's new international arm <p> For more information about Allianz Travel Protect, visit .</p> <p> Coverage is subject to the terms, conditions, and exclusions of the Allianz Travel Protect policy. Please refer to the Policy Wording for full details. This policy is protected under the Policy Owners' Protection Scheme which is administered by the Singapore Deposit Insurance Corporation (SDIC). This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. <br />Hashtag: #Allianz #AllianzInsuranceSingapore</p> -p<p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p></p> About Allianz Insurance Singapore Pte. Ltd. <p>At Allianz Insurance Singapore, we aim to secure the future and create a positive impact on society and the environment by leveraging our expertise in risk management. As we work toward strengthening our position as one of Singapore's leading risk solutions providers, we deliver innovative and customer‐focused protection solutions for individuals, SMEs, and mid‐corporate clients – spanning Motor, Home Content, Travel, Personal Accident, Cancer, Hospital Income, and a comprehensive suite of commercial insurance offerings.</p> <p></p> <h2></h2>