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Allianz Insurance Singapore Wins Best Annual Travel Insurance Award At Tripzilla Excellence Awards 2026 Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-02 11:27:47

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 November 2026 – Allianz Insurance Singapore (Allianz) has been voted Best Travel Insurance (Annual) for its Allianz Travel Protect product at the TripZilla Excellence Awards 2026, a testament to it's strength as a trusted travel insurance provider for Singapore travellers.

Now in its 12th edition, the TripZilla Excellence Awards honours outstanding travel brands, destinations and organisations for their achievements and contributions to the travel industry. The awards celebrate those who continue to raise the bar and create meaningful experiences for travellers.

As a public-voted award, this recognition speaks to the trust that travellers in Singapore have placed in Allianz to protect their journeys. Designed for frequent travellers, Allianz Travel Protect's Annual Multi-Trip plan provides coverage for unlimited trips throughout the year, with up to 90 days of protection per journey. Alongside comprehensive medical and trip disruption benefits, the plan also includes features such as rental car excess protection, frequent flyer miles protection, TCM treatment and sports coverage. Available in Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers, with Individual and Family options, Allianz Travel Protect is designed to give travellers greater confidence and peace of mind wherever their journeys take them.

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The Arabian Post

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