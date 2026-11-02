Josh Safdie's“Top 10 NYC Films” Print Features 115 Movie Titles

MENAFN - USA Art News) Filmmakerhas released his inaugural fine art print, a silkscreen titled“Top 10 NYC Films,” which initially aimed to list 10 favorite New York-centric movies but ultimately expanded to include

Published by Two Palms, the vibrant, handwritten print features well-known films like Taxi Driver (1976), Kids (1995), and Saturday Night Fever (1977) in large script, alongside others such as American Psycho (2000), Wild Style (1983), and Big (1988) in smaller text. The artwork also incorporates correction tape marks and two instances of the disclaimer,“in no specific order.” Safdie, who is 42 years old, discussed the creative process, noting,“There's anxiety I feel in the permanence of a list. I have to make sure I'm including everything because this is it. This is the end of time.”

The inspiration for“Top 10 NYC Films” began in April when Safdie drafted an initial list of his favorite New York films in a taxi, ahead of a talk at the New York Historical Society for his Oscar-nominated film Marty Supreme. He continued adding titles even as the print was being produced at the Two Palms studio in New York, managing to include Bloodbrothers (1978) and Radio Days (1987) at the last minute. However, he expressed regret over omitting Fatso (1980) and Killer's Kiss (1955). Safdie has offered to update the artwork every five years, stating,“I'm just saying, I'm available to do it.”

This initial version of the print is available as a limited edition of 50, priced at $6,500 each. Proceeds from the sales will benefit the IFPDA Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the print field. Safdie's connection to art extends beyond filmmaking; in approximately 2004, while studying at Boston University College of Communication, he co-founded the multimedia collective Red Bucket Films with his brother Benny Safdie and artist Alex Kalman. This collective produced zines, illustrations, and films, including Safdie's 2008 feature debut, The Pleasure of Being Robbed. They also established Mmuseumm, a 60-square-foot exhibition space in Manhattan's Chinatown dedicated to displaying unconventional ephemera. After college, Safdie briefly worked as a studio assistant for artist Tom Sachs.

Source: Artnet News