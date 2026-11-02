Leonora Carrington's Fil D'or Returns To Auction After 70 Years

MENAFN - USA Art News) A painting by Surrealist artist, Fil d'Or (1953), will be offered atin New York on, marking its first public appearance in. The artwork carries an estimate of

The title, which translates from French as“gold thread,” references the delicate metal wire used in luxury textiles. Carrington's painting depicts a cosmic bird seemingly formed from intersecting threads, all originating from a golden galaxy that pulses where its heart would be. She utilized grattage, a technique developed by her former partner Max Ernst, involving scraping layers of wet paint with a blade or spatula. This process reveals unexpected shapes and textures, creating an impression of spontaneous movement.

Heritage Auctions commented on the artwork's significance, stating,“By choosing this title, Leonora Carrington shifts focus away from the obvious. Instead, she redirects the viewer's awareness to consider coexisting, alternative meanings-in this case, her meaning-by experimenting with how we emotionally respond to different thoughts.” The auction house added,“Ultimately, Fil d'Or demonstrates that words hold multiple meanings, explores how others perceive them, and questions whether they are truly understood at all.”

Carrington created Fil d'Or in Mexico, where she had sought refuge after the outbreak of World War II in Europe. There, she formed close bonds with fellow Surrealist refugees, including painter Remedios Varos and photographer Kati Horna, sharing interests in alchemy, the occult, and esoteric symbolism. Carrington passed away in Mexico City in 2011 at the age of 94.

While she achieved acclaim as both a visual artist and writer during her lifetime, female Surrealists have seen a significant increase in market demand over the past decade. This surge is partly attributed to Cecilia Alemani's 2022 Venice Biennale, which was titled after Carrington's book, The Milk of Dreams. The market for Carrington reached a peak in 2024 when her 1945 painting Les Distractions de Dagobert sold for $28.5 million at Sotheby's, establishing a new auction record for the artist. This sale substantially surpassed her previous record of $3.2 million, set in 2022.

We previously reported:

A rare 1953 Leonora Carrington painting, unseen for 70 years, is heading to Heritage Auctions with a $250,000–$350,000 estimate.

Source: ARTnews