MENAFN - USA Art News), the Dutch art historian, critic, and curator, died inonat the age of. As a former director of theand one of the Netherlands' most influential museum figures, Fuchs was an early advocate for displaying artworks from diverse periods and styles in dialogue with one another. This curatorial strategy, considered novel in the, often drew criticism from traditionalists.

“To me, the combination was powerful and exciting,” he stated years later.“That's why I did it, so that I, and the public, could see things from a fresh perspective.” Belgian artist Jan Fabre commented on social media that Fuchs“was not simply a museum director or a curator. He was a passionate observer, a storyteller, a man who understood that art must remain alive, unpredictable and free.”

Born in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, on April 28, 1942, Fuchs studied art history at Leiden University from 1967 to 1975. During this period, he also began writing critical art essays in the late 1960s. In 1975, at thirty-two, he became the youngest person to be named director of Eindhoven's Van Abbemuseum. He quickly began shaping its collection, prioritizing contemporary European art, particularly from Germany, Austria, and Italy, at a time when contemporary American art was dominant in European museums.

In 1982, Fuchs was appointed artistic director of Documenta 7 in Kassel, making him the first, and to date only, Dutch individual to lead the quinquennial exhibition. The show, which featured only one video, Dara Birnbaum's PM Magazine ( 1982 ), but showcased abundant sculpture and paintings by artists such as Georg Baselitz, Joseph Beuys, Daniel Buren, and Keith Haring, was plagued by controversies including boycotts, allegations of censorship, and cronyism.

The exhibition divided critics, with one praising it as a“palace of pleasure,” while others found it too apolitical or too Western-centric. Annelie Pohlen wrote in Artforum that year,“To its detriment, the angry, the thoughtful, and the serious are juxtaposed with many trivial young artists, betraying a lack of attention on Documenta's part.” Edit DeAk, also in Artforum, lamented that the exhibition“wasn't about art.” Fuchs remained unfazed, later saying,“My attitude is that artworks touch one another and deal with one another, just as people do on the street.”

Fuchs served as director of the Castello di Rivoli in Turin from 1984 to 1991. In 1987, while still in Turin, he also took on the directorship of the Hague's Gemeentemuseum, renowned for its extensive and varied art collection, notably housing the world's largest collection of Mondrians. His tenure there, which concluded in 1993, was not without challenges, as he left the museum with a deficit of approximately 4 million guilders, equivalent to about $5.8 million in 2026. He later admitted having“no talent for administrative affairs.”

In 1993, Fuchs became director of the Stedelijk Museum. He continued his characteristic curatorial practices, such as forgoing wall labels and presenting disparate works in complementary pairs, exemplified by his“Couplets” series, which displayed historical pieces from the collection alongside contemporary art. In another forward-thinking move, anticipating today's trend of prominent guest curators, he frequently invited individuals from outside the art world to organize museum exhibitions, including Queen Beatrix on one occasion.

Explaining his directorial philosophy to Robert Leonard in 1998, Fuchs said:“There are all kinds of influences, the new youth culture, Internet, new countries entering the discussion, New Zealand, Australia, China. And you can't say to China, 'This modern art thing is ours, is West European, is North American.'...The solidity and the authority of the traditional canon is failing. It's coming apart like an old ship, creaking and starting to leak, and the mast falling down. It's a good time to start the new contemporary art.”

The Stedelijk Museum faced financial difficulties, partly due to an overly ambitious expansion plan, leading to Fuchs's departure in 2003. He then pursued a career as a teacher and writer. In 2016, he returned to the Stedelijk as a guest curator for the exhibition“Excitement,” which celebrated his curatorial achievements at the Stedelijk, the Van Abbemuseum, and the Gemeentemuseum.

Rein Wolfs, the current director of the Stedelijk, stated:“Fuchs brought a clear, uncompromising vision to Amsterdam, rooted in a fundamental belief in the autonomy of the artwork and the direct encounter between the viewer and the art. Through his acquisitions, presentations, and publications, Rudi made a significant contribution to the understanding of art, everything he did served as an encouragement to really look.”

We previously reported:

Rudi Fuchs, the acclaimed Dutch art historian and curator who directed Documenta 7 and the Stedelijk Museum, has died at age 84 in Amsterdam.

Source: Artforum