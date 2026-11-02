Michigan Senate Race Highlights Arts Funding And Healthcare For Artists

MENAFN - USA Art News) The Michigan Senate race between Democratand Republicanhas brought issues relevant to the arts and cultural sector to the forefront, particularly regarding federal arts appropriations and healthcare access for artists.

El-Sayed, an epidemiologist and former head of Detroit and Wayne County health departments, holds an average five-point lead over Rogers in one of the most closely watched elections this cycle. His campaign has faced numerous“culture war” attacks and racist remarks from Rogers and President Donald Trump, targeting his Muslim faith and criticism of Israel. Trump endorsed Rogers, a former FBI agent and US Representative, in July 2025. Rogers has received more than $13 million from pro-Israel lobbying groups, the highest among all Senate candidates nationwide this election cycle. The winner of this contest will join Democratic incumbent Elissa Slotkin, who defeated Rogers in the 2024 Senate election and is up for reelection in 2031.

A core component of El-Sayed's platform is“Medicare for All,” a guide for which he co-authored with Micah Johnson in 2021. This is particularly significant for artists, as a 2023–25 survey by the National Opinion Research Center found that only 84% of them have health insurance. El-Sayed also emphasizes the importance of unions as crucial for worker dignity amidst the rise of AI. He is a member of the National Writers Union, the Service Employees International Union (EIU), the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), and the Michigan-founded United Auto Workers (UAW), which represents employees at institutions such as Manhattan's Museum of Modern Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

Conversely, Rogers has consistently aligned with President Trump on key issues. According to Encore, a Michigan performing arts news outlet, Rogers's congressional majority previously proposed eliminating federal arts education funding, a stance that sharply contrasts with El-Sayed's comprehensive pro-educational funding initiatives. Rogers has also vigorously opposed“Medicare for All” proposals and has repeatedly challenged the UAW in Congress.

Source: Hyperallergic