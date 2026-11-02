Artnews And Hublot Host Dinner At Kid Super's New York Headquarters

MENAFN - USA Art News) ARTnews and Hublot co-hosted a dinner onat the New York headquarters of artist and fashion designer, known as. The event gathered a notable group including collector, and

Other attendees included Time to Drive festival founder Perri Dash, fashion designer Mobolaji Dawodu, collector Viljon Caka, Gazelli Art House senior director Haley Shaw, filmmaker Saam Farahmand, collector and commentator Jeff Magid, gallerist Adam Cohen, artist Jonathan Gardenhire, curator Anwarii Musa, and real estate developer Ben Levine. Dinner was provided by PJ Monte of Monte's Fine Foods, also known as the Sauce Boss.

During a conversation with Douglas, Dillane reflected on his initial experiences, describing the art world as somewhat inaccessible, akin to his early challenges in fashion.“I was really an outsider [there] as well,” he stated, adding,“I got rejected three times from the official calendar [at Paris Fashion Week].... They finally said yes. Once I broke into fashion, I realized that behind this wall there's really interesting people who care about new ideas.”

Dillane led guests on a tour of his 10,000-square-foot headquarters. The expansive building features various creative spaces, including an art studio, a podcast studio, a store, and a Hublot-sponsored rooftop soccer pitch. Dillane expressed his enthusiasm for sharing the space, telling guests,“When everyone got here, I couldn't wait to tour them around the building. This is my greatest work, and I think it encapsulates [my] whole practice.” He emphasized the unifying spirit behind his diverse creative pursuits, noting,“For me, all of these different mediums were pushing towards the same spirit.... There's a mischievousness to it.... There's bringing people together. I want to capture the feeling that I feel when I'm in New York, where anything feels possible.”

Source: ARTnews