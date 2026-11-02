ADB Supports Tajikistan's Infrastructure And Regional Connectivity (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has supported Tajikistan in developing strategic road, energy and urban infrastructure, modernizing hydropower facilities, and strengthening regional connectivity since establishing its partnership with the country in 1998, the ADB told Trend.

According to the ADB, its cooperation with Tajikistan covers a wide range of sectors, including health, skills development, food security, climate and disaster resilience, public sector management, finance, and regional cooperation and integration.

Under the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, ADB noted that it works with Tajikistan and other countries in the region to deepen regional cooperation through improvements to regional energy, transport and border facilities, trade facilitation, and investments in climate resilience, digital solutions and people.

The bank noted that its projects in Tajikistan have supported the upgrading of strategic roads, modernization of key irrigation and water supply systems, and construction of hospitals and schools.

ADB has also supported the construction of power transmission lines and electricity substations, the reconnection of Tajikistan's electricity grid to the Central Asian power network, and the rehabilitation of major hydropower plants, including Nurek and Golovnaya.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is a multilateral development bank established in 1966 to promote economic and social development across Asia and the Pacific. It supports its member countries through loans, grants, technical assistance and policy advice, financing projects in areas such as infrastructure, energy, transport, agriculture, education and healthcare.

In Tajikistan, ADB cooperates with the government to support economic development, improve public services and strengthen infrastructure. Its Country Partnership Strategy for 2026–2030 sets out the bank's priorities for supporting the country's development over the period.