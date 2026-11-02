Labarna AI Releases Two Films On Its 60-Day Build Model: MVP In Production On Day 30, Full Handover On Day 60

Labarna AI

Two new films show how Labarna builds client-owned software and AI agents, with the MVP on day 30 and the handover on day 60.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Labarna AI, the AI and software company operated by TFSF Ventures FZ-LLC, has released two new films on its YouTube channel. "Built to Act " is a two-and-a-half-minute introduction to the company. "Day 1 to Day 60" is a shorter film that explains, step by step, how a Labarna build moves from the first meeting to the handover of the finished system.

Both films are available at @LabarnaAI.

"Built to Act" opens on the routine work that keeps a business running: its calls, crews, orders and deadlines. It then traces the company's origins. Founder and CEO Steven Foster has spent 28 years building payment companies, software platforms and businesses, and the film acknowledges that some of those ventures failed. Over the last ten years, according to the company, the same pattern kept appearing in business software. It is rented by the seat, by the license or by the location, the cost rises each year, and the business never owns the code.

The film presents that pattern as the reason the company started building Labarna four years ago, and has spent those four years building, improving and refining its components. "Most AI was built to answer. Labarna was built to act," Foster said. "Our agents answer the call, schedule the crew, screen the candidate, resolve the return and track the deadline. Around them we build the software itself, and when it's finished, the client owns it."

The film states that Labarna builds custom software and AI agents, which are programs that carry out tasks on their own, for businesses in 21 industries, including construction, real estate, legal, restaurants, staffing and e-commerce. According to the company, clients receive their system for about a quarter of what they currently pay for software, at one set price with no seat, license or upgrade fees.

"Day 1 to Day 60" sets out the delivery timeline. On day one, the Labarna team maps how the client's business runs, including its calls, handoffs and workflows, before any code is written. The company's operators then build the software, agents and integrations around the way the client already works. Throughout the build, clients follow progress in real time through their own portal, and each component is checked by Labarna's quality assurance team before it reaches the client.

On day 30, the client's minimum viable product, or MVP, meaning the first working version of the system, goes into production inside the business without disrupting operations. For the next 30 days, the client's team uses the system daily while Labarna refines it. On day 60, Labarna hands the system over with complete code turnover. The source code, agents, integrations and data become the client's property. A client who is satisfied with the MVP can take the handover on day 30. "Day 30 is the client's MVP. Day 60 is the handover," Foster said. "We wanted a film a business owner could watch in under two minutes and know exactly what happens, and when."

After the handover, the client's agents remain connected to Labarna's sovereign AI engine. The company describes the engine as its own system for directing each task to the best AI model at the right cost, and says it continues to improve every day.

Both films were produced in 4K resolution.

About Labarna AI

Labarna AI is the public brand of TFSF Ventures FZ-LLC, licensed in the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, with offices in Business Bay, Dubai. The company designs and builds production AI, websites and software platforms, AI search authority and automated payment systems, delivered to clients as their own technology. More information is available at .

Aisha Amin

TFSF Ventures FZ, LLC

56 697 3855

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Labarna AI Releases Two Films on Its 60-Day Build Model: MVP in Production on Day 30, Full Handover on Day 60 News Provided By TFSF Ventures FZ, LLC November 03, 2026, 04:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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