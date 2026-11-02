Best Smart Cabin Luxury Suitcase At Canton Fair: Airwheel Carry On Hand 20 Inch Luggage Wins Acclaim From Global Buyers

A huge crowd of international buyers arrives at Canton Fair Phase 3. Face-to-face communication & business negotiations are in full swing.

Airwheel presents its complete smart mobility lineup at Canton Fair Phase 3, including cabin-size rideable suitcases SE3SX / SE3SXD, large-capacity SE3T, kids riding suitcase SQ3S, plus lightweight electric wheelchairs & mobility scooters. Global buyers g

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Airwheel's smart suitcases impress international buyers at the 140th Canton Fair, earning praise for their innovative design and smarter travel experience.

- AirwheelGUANGZHOU, CHINA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Airwheel, an international smart mobility brand, is attracting attention from global buyers at the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair). Its smart electric suitcases have received positive feedback from visitors and international purchasing professionals, who have shown strong interest in the products' distinctive rideable design, intelligent features and practical travel applications.At this year's exhibition, Airwheel is presenting more than individual suitcase models. Its display demonstrates the brand's broader capabilities in intelligent mobility, product engineering and industrial design, supported by a portfolio of more than 600 global patents and a growing collection of internationally recognized products.Smart Electric Suitcases Stand Out at the Canton FairAs one of the world's major international trade events, the Canton Fair brings together buyers, distributors and industry professionals from markets around the globe. Airwheel's smart electric suitcases have become an eye-catching part of the exhibition, offering visitors a different way to experience travel luggage.By integrating electric drive technology into conventional luggage structures, Airwheel transforms the suitcase from a product designed primarily for carrying belongings into a rideable mobility companion. Users can experience electric riding in suitable environments while retaining the essential storage and portability functions of traditional luggage.The combination of luggage functionality, electric mobility and intelligent controls has attracted interest from buyers seeking differentiated products for the travel, luggage and consumer electronics markets.A Complete Smart Luggage Portfolio for Different Travel NeedsA key strength of Airwheel's Canton Fair presentation is its expanding product matrix. Rather than focusing on a single flagship model, the company offers different smart luggage solutions for various travel scenarios, consumer groups and market requirements.SE3SXD – Flagship AI Smart Luxury SuitcaseThe SE3SXD represents Airwheel's exploration of next-generation intelligent luggage. Its design integrates an AI-oriented architecture, intelligent sensing and a smart handle system. Features such as coordinated automatic deployment and retraction, app connectivity and Apple Find My support bring multiple intelligent functions into a premium 20-inch cabin suitcase format. It is designed for travelers looking for a more advanced and integrated smart travel experience.SE3SX – Premium Smart Electric Cabin SuitcaseThe SE3SX combines a compact 20-inch cabin format with electric riding functionality and connected features. Weighing approximately 6.6 kg, it supports a maximum riding speed of 9.9 km/h and a maximum load of 95 kg. Its 73.26 Wh removable battery, app connectivity and Apple Find My support make it a distinctive option for modern business and leisure travel.SE3SL+ – Lightweight Smart Rideable Boarding Airport SuitcaseThe SE3SL+ focuses on portability and everyday travel convenience. With a lightweight design of approximately 6.6 kg, it combines electric riding with practical luggage functionality, offering an alternative for travelers who want to move more easily through suitable travel environments.SE3S and SE3SL – Established Smart Rideable Suitcase SeriesThese models form an important part of Airwheel's rideable luggage range. They combine conventional suitcase storage with electric mobility, offering different configurations for consumers and distribution partners looking to enter the smart luggage category.SE3MiniT – Compact Electric Hand LuggageDesigned around a smaller and more compact format, the SE3MiniT extends Airwheel's product offering to users who prefer lightweight luggage and flexible short-distance mobility.SE3T – Large-Capacity Electric SuitcaseFor travelers who need more storage space, the SE3T offers a larger 24-inch format with approximately 48 liters of capacity. It extends the smart riding concept beyond cabin luggage and provides another option for longer trips and family travel.SQ3 and SQ3S – Smart Rideable Suitcases for ChildrenAirwheel also brings its mobility concept into family travel. The SQ3 and SQ3S are designed for younger users, combining luggage storage with a rideable experience. These products help broaden the brand's audience and create additional opportunities in the family travel segment.Together, the SE3SXD, SE3SX, SE3SL+, SE3S, SE3SL, SE3MiniT, SE3T and SQ series form a diversified product portfolio spanning premium AI luggage, cabin-size smart suitcases, lightweight travel products, larger-capacity models and children's rideable luggage.For international distributors and retailers, this range offers greater flexibility when selecting products for different consumer preferences, retail channels and regional markets.600+ Global Patents: The Technology Behind AirwheelBehind Airwheel's product portfolio is more than a decade of research, engineering and product development in intelligent mobility.The company has accumulated more than 600 global patents, covering technology areas such as electric drive systems, motion control, intelligent sensing, mechanical structures, embedded controls and human-machine interaction. These technology assets support the development of products that bring together mobility functions, intelligent controls and practical luggage design.Airwheel's international intellectual property footprint also includes trademark registrations across more than 168 countries and regions, reflecting its long-term commitment to international brand development and market expansion.For global business partners, these capabilities represent more than technical figures. They demonstrate the engineering foundation and continued product development behind Airwheel's smart mobility portfolio.International Design Recognition and Brand DevelopmentAirwheel's products have received recognition from international design and innovation programs, including the IDEA Awards, German Design Award, A' Design Award, MUSE Design Awards, French Design Awards, IDPA Awards, Asian Design Awards, iLuxury Awards and TITAN Innovation Awards.Across its product portfolio, Airwheel has received more than 39 international design awards, reflecting its continued efforts to integrate engineering, industrial design and user-oriented functionality.The company's development strategy focuses on more than adding electronic features to traditional luggage. It explores how electric mobility, intelligent interaction and thoughtful product design can work together to improve the overall travel experience.Positive Buyer Feedback and Global Business OpportunitiesAt the 140th Canton Fair, Airwheel's products have created opportunities for direct interaction with international buyers. Visitors can experience the rideable suitcase concept, compare different models and discuss potential cooperation with the Airwheel team.The growing interest reflects an opportunity for the luggage industry to explore new product categories at the intersection of traditional travel equipment, electric mobility and connected technology.Airwheel welcomes distributors, retailers, importers and potential business partners to explore its product portfolio and discuss cooperation opportunities during the exhibition.Exhibition InformationEvent: The 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), Phase 3Dates: October 31 – November 4, 2026Booths: 20.2J37-38, 20.2K11-12 and 18.1K04Location: China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China

Jonas

Airwheel Europe S.A.

+32 494 26 71 78

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Best Smart Cabin Luxury Suitcase at Canton Fair: Airwheel Carry on hand 20 inch luggage Wins Acclaim from Global Buyers News Provided By Airwheel Europe S.A. November 03, 2026, 04:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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